Kayole Starlets Go Top After Whipping Vihiga Queens

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 6, 2025 — Kayole Starlets climbed to the summit of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League on Saturday afternoon after a deserved 2–0 victory over four-time champions Vihiga Queens at the Stima Club Grounds.

Lindah Kihara, the hero from their dramatic 3–2 win over Ulinzi Starlets last weekend, once again set the tone, breaking the deadlock in the 30th minute.

The in-form forward has repeatedly stated that her job is to “finish every chance” that comes her way, and her current run is a clear reflection of that mentality.

Kayole remained disciplined and tactically sharp throughout the game, absorbing pressure from Vihiga before creating the better chances in transition.

They nearly doubled the advantage in the 65th minute through Faith Naliaka, whose effort crashed off the post in what would have been a brilliant solo finish.

But the moment belonged to super-sub Ashley Shilwatso. Introduced in the 60th minute for Nuru Hadima, she made an instant impact, burying Kayole’s second goal in the 75th minute after a flowing team move.

Kihara later struck the post again, with Bobby’s rebound cleared off the line to deny Kayole a third.

Head coach Busu, who had emphasized the importance of this fixture throughout the week, watched her team execute the game plan with maturity and precision, from defensive organisation to clinical moments in attack.

The win now sends them to the top of the table, edging ahead of Kenya Police Bullets. Police, however, still have three games in hand after several of their key players missed league action due to international duty.

For Kayole, though, the message is clear: they are not just competing; they are leading, believing, and playing like genuine title contenders.