England start World Cup against Croatia, Scotland to face Brazil

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 6 – England will begin their World Cup 2026 campaign against Croatia, while Scotland have been drawn alongside Brazil at next summer’s tournament.

Thomas Tuchel’s England will open their tournament in Dallas or Toronto on Wednesday, 17 June, before also facing Ghana and Panama in Group L.

Scotland’s first match at the men’s World Cup for 28 years will be against Haiti on Saturday, 13 June, in Boston or New York, followed by matches against Morocco and Brazil in Group C.

Wales or Northern Ireland would join Canada, Qatar and Switzerland in Group B, should either come through two rounds of Uefa play-off matches in March.

The Republic of Ireland could meet Mexico, South Africa and South Korea if they qualify.

The first-ever 48-team World Cup will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States between 11 June and 19 July 2026.

World Cup 2026 draw in full

Final draw for group stages

Group A

Mexico

South Africa

South Korea

• UEFA Play-Off D

Group B

Canada

• UEFA Play-Off A

Qatar

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

Group D

United States

Paraguay

Australia

• UEFA Play-Off C

Group E

Germany

Curaçao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

• UEFA Play-Off B

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Group I

France

Senegal

• FIFA Play-Off 2

Norway

Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

• FIFA Play-Off 1

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama

Where and when each nation will play their matches will be confirmed in a separate draw on Saturday at 17:00 GMT, but there is some certainty at this stage.

After their opener against Croatia – which comes six days after the tournament gets under way – England will play Ghana on Tuesday, 23 June in Toronto or Boston, before their final group game against Panama on Saturday, 27 June in Philadelphia or New York.

Following their first men’s World Cup match since 1998 against Haiti, Scotland face Morocco on Friday, 19 June in Boston or Philadelphia, while their meeting with Brazil takes place on Wednesday, 24 June in Atlanta or Miami.

Mexico will take on South Africa at Estadio Azteca in the opening match of the expanded tournament, which will involve 104 matches taking place across 16 cities.

In a major change to the draw, the top four nations in the Fifa world rankings – Spain, Argentina, France and England – have been awarded special seedings which ensure they cannot meet until the semi-finals, assuming each wins their group.

England, the Euro 2024 runners-up, could meet the winner of Brazil’s group in the quarter-finals.

If they win their group, the Three Lions will face one of the eight best-performing third-placed sides in the first round of knockout matches.

Drawn from pot three, Scotland must play Fifa’s fifth and 11th best-ranked nations in Brazil – who they will face for a fifth time at a World Cup – and Morocco as they bid to reach the knockout stage.

There will be 12 groups of four teams at next summer’s tournament. The groups were drawn from four pots, into which teams had been placed based on their position in Fifa’s rankings.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the knockout stages, along with the eight best third-placed teams.

England verdict: ‘Difficult group, difficult opener’

England head coach Tuchel oversaw a flawless World Cup qualifying campaign, his team winning all their eight matches without conceding a goal.

Speaking to BBC Sport following the draw, the German said: “Difficult group, difficult opener. Croatia and Ghana [are] two regulars in World Cups and two proud and strong nations. Panama I don’t know much about at the moment, but we will before the tournament starts.

“For me, I’ve only experienced group football in Champions League formats and the way to approach it was to always give it the biggest respect and to put all the focus into winning the group. It always seems difficult, like our group now, but we are confident and we will be well prepared when we arrive.”

Croatia were the highest-ranked nation England could have drawn from pot two, and they are the side England lost out to in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

In the group stage at that same tournament, England defeated Panama 6-1.

“Nobody should be underestimated. Of course Croatia is the standout nation but Ghana is always full of talent, can always surprise and has a big history in World Cup football,” Tuchel said.

“Panama will try to make the most of their underdog role. No-one can be underestimated, everyone deserves the fullest respect.”

Scotland verdict: ‘We’ll bring a little bit of magic’

Scotland stunned Denmark with two stoppage-time goals as they secured World Cup qualification in a dramatic winner-takes-all final group game last month.

Nearly three decades after their most recent men’s World Cup appearance, they will meet two of the nations they faced at France 98 in Brazil and Morocco, plus the lesser-known quantity of Haiti.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke told BBC Sport: “The draw is fantastic. One of the big things in my head was no European teams, so we’re playing three top sides from three different continents of the world and that’s what the World Cup is about.”

Looking ahead to facing record five-time champions Brazil, Clarke said: “We are going to bring a little bit of magic as well, hopefully.

“It’s great to play them. To go back to 1998, when Brazil and Morocco were in the group, that’s a little bit of fate.”

A World Cup of ‘104 Super Bowls’

US President Donald Trump was awarded the new Fifa Peace Prize during a star-studded draw ceremony which lasted for more than two hours in Washington DC.

Trump was presented with a trophy, medal and certificate by Fifa president Gianni Infantino and said the award, introduced to recognise an individual’s actions for peace and unity, was “one of the great honours of my life”.

Fifa president Infantino described the 2026 World Cup for American viewers as equivalent to watching “104 Super Bowls in one month”.

The event was presented by comedian Kevin Hart, model Heidi Klum and actor Danny Ramirez, and featured live music performances by Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Lauryn Hill.

Former England and Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand conducted the draw, accompanied by American sporting greats Tom Brady, Aaron Judge and Shaquille O’Neal, and Canadian ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Co-hosts Mexico, Canada and the United States had pre-determined group positions to ensure they will contest all group matches in their own countries.

But Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum each drew their own nation’s ball to begin proceedings.