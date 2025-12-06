Charlton fan dies after Portsmouth game abandoned - Capital Sports
Charlton Athletics home stadium. PHOTO/CHARLTON ATHLETIC FC

English Premiership

Charlton fan dies after Portsmouth game abandoned

Published

CHARLTON, England, December 6, 2025 – A Charlton Athletic fan has died after their Championship game against Portsmouth was abandoned.

The players initially waited on the pitch while emergency staff dealt with a medical emergency in the lower tier of the Covered End in the 12th minute, before referee Matthew Donohue told them to return to the dressing rooms.

The game, which was goalless, was eventually called off nearly an hour after the incident occurred.

Charlton later released a statement saying the supporter had passed away in hospital.

Both Charlton and Portsmouth said they were “devastated”.

“The club would like to thank the Charlton staff and first responders who did everything they could, but sadly the supporter later passed away in hospital,” Charlton’s statement added.

“The club are grateful to supporters in attendance and the Portsmouth players and staff for their patience and understanding as this tragedy unfolded.

“Everyone at the club sends their heartfelt condolences to the supporter’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

