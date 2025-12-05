Trump in awe of Kenya’s athletics excellence, declares himself a huge fan - Capital Sports
Trump in awe of Kenya’s athletics excellence, declares himself a huge fan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 5 – United States President Donald Trump has admitted an admiration for Kenyan runnners for a long time.

Trump made the remarks on Thursday when acknoledging President William Ruto during the signing of DRC, Rwanda peace deal in Washington DC.

“We have the Olympics here in the USA 2028 in Los Angeles and you (Kenya) are very well in the Olympics, those runners are good, I don’t know what you do with them, they are very good I have been watching them for a long time. The Olympics are coming in the United States and you will come as a guest.,” Trump said.

The Olympic Games are slated for 2028 and Kenya will be seeking to haul more gold medals, beating the four bagged in the last edition 2024 in Paris, France.

