Shujaa co-captain 'Japolo' opens up on Valentine's wishlist - Capital Sports
Kenya 7s player George Ooro. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA - NOC-K

Shujaa co-captain ‘Japolo’ opens up on Valentine’s wishlist

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 5, 2025 – National rugby 7s team captain George ‘Japolo’ Ooro has urged Kenyans to show up in their numbers for the opening leg of the World Rugby Series Division 2 on February 14-15 in Nairobi.

The KCB Rugby player says filling up the stands will be the best Valentine’s Day gift for the men and women’s teams.

“Next year, we urge you to come and fill up the stadium as we play the World Rugby Series Division 2. It is going to be on Valentine’s so at least that’s a perfect plot on how to spend your time on that day. Come show us some love,” Ooro said.

Kenya will be hosting their first ever leg of the World Rugby Series where eight teams will be in contention — four each in the men and women’s categories.

The national men and women’s sides — Shujaa and Lionesses — will be hoping for an excellent performance on home soil as they aim to eventually qualify for Division 1 of the prestigious competition.

Ooro believes that the target is doable, urging all stakeholders to come and support them in their quest.

“When I look at our jersey, I see there are still a lot of spaces that sponsors can come and occupy with their branding. We believe that with your support we can qualify for the Division 1 at the end of the season,” the former Strathmore Leos player said.

After Nairobi, attention shifts to the other legs of the series in Montevideo, Uruguay and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The men will be angling for a quick return to Division 1 from where they dropped at the end of the season after World Rugby restructured the qualification format.

On the other hand, Lionesses are seeking a first ever slot in the top tier, having come close at this season’s playoffs where they finished second.

