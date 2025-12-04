Vrooom! The Wait Is Over: East African Safari Classic Rally Ready for the Run of a Lifetime

KWALE, Kenya, Dec 4 – With just hours to the ceremonial flag-off of the 2025 East African Safari Classic Rally at the Diani Leisure Beach & Golf Resort Friday 5th December, the event’s Clerk of Course, Andy Gilmore, has confirmed that all systems are in place for what is expected to be one of the most competitive editions in the rally’s history.

Speaking at the end of a packed final build-up day, Gilmore gave a detailed update on the state of preparations, confirming that scrutineering, administrative checks, and safety protocols have been successfully concluded.

He said he is truly looking forward to seeing the first car roll over the ceremonial ramp and the first competitive stage go live.

After months of preparation marked by long nights, early mornings, countless route checks, and intense behind-the-scenes coordination.

On the impressive entry list, Andy was clear that no persuasion was needed to attract more than 60 entries.

“We didn’t need to persuade anyone to come. The Safari Classic sells itself through its legacy, the endurance of the stages, the scenery, the wildlife, and that unique atmosphere which keeps attracting competitors from all over the world.”

At the heart of his focus, he emphasized, are the competitors themselves. He stressed that their experience and enjoyment remain the most important elements of the rally.

As final start-list preparations continued, officials also moved into the critical phase of timing and sponsor blocking to ensure seamless coordination for the ceremonial start.

Andy paid tribute to the organizing team, noting that he found the operation in a strong position when he joined.

“I must commend the organizing team for the excellent foundation they had already put in place when I came on board. The operation was in a very strong position. Any adjustments I introduced were minor and largely behind the scenes, all aimed at improving clarity and ensuring a fair, level playing field for both local and international competitors. It is truly an honour working alongside such an experienced and dedicated team.”

Reflecting on the challenge ahead, he admitted that if he were to take on the course himself, he would feel both excited and nervous. “It’s a huge challenge. It’s a marathon,” he said, adding that the scale of the rally demands both endurance and precision from every crew.

On coverage and fan engagement, Andy highlighted the wide range of platforms that will keep audiences updated throughout the rally. These include the official event website, social media channels, the Sportity platform, and live timing services. He also confirmed that the SIS timing team will be issuing time splits at regular 10-kilometre intervals within the stages, allowing teams and followers to track progress almost in real time.

“We’re doing our best to get as much timing information out to the outside world as possible,” he said, noting that accurate live data is now a key part of the modern Safari Classic experience.

With everything now locked in, the countdown to the first stage is officially on.

A total of 59 cars successfully passed scrutineering and will line up for the ceremonial flag-off tomorrow, while two entries were unable to make the start due to various technical issues.

The entry list features an exceptional spread of historic machines: Porsches, Fords (mostly Escorts), Datsuns, Mercedes-Benz SLC 450s, Opels (a Kadett and a Manta), a Morgan Plus 8, and the lone Toyota entry, a classic Corolla AE86.

The 2025 East African Safari Classic Rally flags off on 5th December, taking crews across thousands of kilometres of unpredictable terrain over the course of nine days and roughly 4,000 km in total distance (with a competitive route covering over 2,000 km). This edition promises to test both man and machine across varied terrain and unpredictable weather.

Rally Route & Key Dates

Start: 5 December 2025 , at Diamond Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, Diani

Legs 1–3: Diani (Day 1) → Voi (Legs 2 & 3 via Taita Hill Safari Resort & Spa)

Legs 4–6: From Voi onward to Amboseli Sopa Lodge , including a scheduled rest day on 9 December in Amboseli.

Final Day / Finish: 13 December, returning to Diamond Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, Diani.