Capital FM managing director Symon Bargurei. PHOTO/CAPITAL FM

Rugby

Stepping up to the scrum: Capital FM pledge long-term support for Kenyan rugby

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – Capital FM is set to intensify its involvement in Kenyan rugby to increase the visibility for the sport and its stakeholders in the coming season.

The media outlet’s Managing Director (MD), Symon Bargurei, says they are in for the long haul and will support the calendar activities for next year for the love of the sport and country.

“For us, as the Capital FM family, we are in for the long haul. More specifically, the next season, I have seen the list of activities that have been listed here. To the captains of Shujaa and Lionesses, we are in, and we will do our best, beginning with the HSBC Series, the rest of the leagues, that the visibility is right,” Bargurei said.

He added: “It is our job…maybe not just for us, but for the flag of our country because it is our business.”

The MD described sports as a unifier of people beyond different divides, reiterating Capital FM’s excitement in playing a key role in highlighting this impact.

“I think sports is one thing that does more than enjoyment for our country, considering the positivity that it oozes…it plays a bigger role for us. Despite the challenges that we have, the one thing that brings us together is sports, in a big way,” Bargurei said.

The MD’s comments come less than a month after Capital FM partnered with Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) at the Africa Women’s 7s, held on November 13-15 at the RFUEA Grounds.

The continental tournament brought together 12 top-ranked teams in women’s 7s, with Capital FM coming on board as a media partner.

He was speaking at a Nairobi Hotel during an appreciation breakfast by the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) on Thursday morning.

The event was organised as a platform for various sponsors of Kenyan rugby to break bread and reflect on the season past, in which the sport has made gargantuan strides on the national and international front.

Speaking at the same time, KRU chair Harriet Okach expressed optimism for stronger and more invaluable partnerships in the new year as they seek to elevate the sport to a higher pedestal.

“As we enter the 2025-2026 season, with a strong calendar and a clear vision, I ask you to keep working with us, renew your support, deepen your partnerships and grow this journey with us. This is because, together, we are not just building teams, we are building lives, characters and writing a legacy for Kenya,” she said.

Gracing the event were representatives from various corporates and institutions, including Sportpesa, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Amara, Mpesa, Chloride Exide, Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Ministry of Sports, among others.

