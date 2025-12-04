Safari Classic Rally Announces New Tour, Dakar-Style Raid and 4,000km Coronation Rally Revival

KWALE, Kenya, Dec 4 – The organizers of the East African Safari Classic Rally have outlined a bold expansion of its future programme, confirming a series of new events designed to revive the spirit of East Africa’s pioneering rally era while opening fresh avenues for tourism and driver development.

The plans have been backed by fresh details from the Chairman, Joey Ghose, who spoke on Wednesday ahead of the 2025 MRF Tyres East African Safari Classic Rally set to start this Friday at the Diani Leisure and Golf Resort at the South Coast.

He confirmed that two additional events, East African Classic Raid and the East African Classic Tour which are being prepared for next year.

The East African Classic Tour will be a new tour event created for enthusiasts who want to enjoy Kenya’s landscapes without the pressure of competition.

“It’s a non-competitive event mainly for tourism, and for those who have lovely cars. We can’t drive them at high speeds, but we want to take them to the best places in Kenya,” he said. “It really helps tourism and relaxation.” Said Ghose.

The Chairman who is also taking part in this years Classic Rally navigated by Gordon Noble in a Tuthil prepared Porsche 911, added that the second event will be similar to a mini Paris–Dakar-style run. Adding that they will be collaborating with several experienced Dakar Rally teams and competitors to ensure the event meets international endurance and safety standards while showcasing some of the toughest terrain in the region.”

But the centerpiece of the expanded calendar is a revival of the Coronation Rally, as a tribute to the original 1953 Coronation Safari and a key part of the 75-year rallying celebrations. The Chairman revealed that the internal working format for the new edition will be even more demanding than previously hinted.

“This rally is going to be about four days long. It will be about 4,000 km, and will be run in the shortest time,” he said. “No end-of-day service. You know these two-hour services and all that are gone. Those who remember the days we used to drive, drive, drive… people like Ari Vatanen starting the second leg when we’re arriving at the end of the first. Have a half-hour break, a shower, and start again. It’s all going to be included, including night driving.”

He encouraged Kenyan crews and regional competitors to embrace the challenge: “I urge all our local boys and those who I know can do this. They are looking forward to this. It’s going to be a very cost-effective event. Affordable, enjoyable, and great fun.”

Ghose’s remarks mark a significant evolution for the East African Safari Classic Rally. The combination of a relaxed tour, a Dakar-inspired Raid, and an endurance revival of the Coronation Rally signals a future built on variety, heritage, and a renewed appetite for adventure, a modern tribute to the stories that shaped rallying in East Africa.

2025 MRF Tyres East African Safari Classic Rally

Rally Route & Key Dates

• Start: 5 December 2025 , at Diamond Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, Diani

• Legs 1–3: Diani (Day 1) → Voi (Legs 2 & 3 via Taita Hill Safari Resort & Spa)

• Legs 4–6: From Voi onward to Amboseli Sopa Lodge, including a scheduled rest day on 9 December in Amboseli.

• Final Day / Finish: 13 December, returning to Diamond Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, Diani.