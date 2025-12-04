Calm But Determined: Onyona Says Gor Mahia Won’t Let Derby Pressure Get Into Them

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 — Gor Mahia defender Bryton Onyona says the team is keeping a cool head as they build up to Sunday’s ‘Mashemeji Derby’, insisting that despite the ‘noise’, pressure, and rivalry surrounding the clash, K’Ogalo will approach it with focus and composure.

The record 21-time champions come into the derby needing a response after their shock 4–1 loss to APS Bomet, a result that Onyona admits has sharpened the team’s hunger and urgency in training.

“Preparations are going on well. We are working hard, especially because we lost our last game, so we have to do much better to get a win. This will seal our stake at the top of the table, so we are pushing and the coaches are doing everything,” Onyona said.

While fans from both clubs have already ignited the derby rivalry on social platforms, Onyona says the players remain grounded, blocking out distractions as they focus solely on their performance on the pitch.

“We are calm. As the fans fight their war on the stands, we will be fighting ours on the pitch. The pressure is definitely there; it’s a derby. There is no underdog in a derby. Everyone fights for bragging rights. But on our side, we want to stay calm and take it like any other game. We don’t want the pressure to get to us,” he added.

For Gor Mahia, the derby arrives at a crucial moment of the season, a chance to regain momentum, reaffirm their title credentials, and silence doubts raised after the Bomet defeat.

Onyona insists the mission is clear: play with purpose, stay composed, and win.

With both sides needing maximum points and the Capital City already buzzing with derby energy, Sunday’s showdown promises fireworks, but Gor Mahia are choosing ice over fire as their weapon of choice.