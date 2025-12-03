‘What Nairobi United need to improve on to stop losing run in Confederations Cup’

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 3, 2025 – Nairobi United custodian Kevin Oduor has charged his teammates to be more courageous if they are to attain better results in the Caf Confederations Cup.

Oduor believes they have not been composed and confident with the ball in their first two matches in the group stages of the prestigious competition.

“We need to improve on our composure and confidence with the ball. You can create a lot of chances but if you are not composed in the final third, then it becomes difficult to convert them. This was the case for our tie on Sunday (against AS Maniema) where we played well in the first half but struggled to convert them,” the netminder observed.

Naibois suffered a 1-0 loss to AS Maniema of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the second match of the Confederations Cup Group B encounter at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat condemned them to bottom place in their group, following their 3-0 drubbing by Wydad Casablanca in their opener in the Moroccan capital, a fortnight ago.

The capital side are making their maiden appearance in the continental competition, having beaten Tunisia’s Etoile Sportive du Sahel to become the second Kenyan club to reach this stage of the tournament.

Reflecting on their journey thus far, the custodian admitted it is a learning process for the players on what it takes to compete at the highest levels of football in Africa.

“It is a learning process throughout all of the games…the intensity of the play and the composure of our opponents is very different from how we play. If we can improve on our composure, then I believe we will be better going forward,” Oduor said.

The domestic cup champions will be back in action on January 25 when they host Tanzanian giants Azam FC at the same venue.

In the meantime, they turn their attention to the Kenya Premier League where they face Mathare United on Friday.

They lie 10th on the log with 12 points from six matches.