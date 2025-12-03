Vivo Energy Kenya and Safaricom Partner to Unlock Value for Drivers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Vivo Energy Kenya, the company that distributes and markets Shell products and services in the country in partnership with Safaricom PLC have announced a boost to Bundle Ya Deree, a recently launched proposition by Safaricom that offers cab drivers unique access to connectivity and their work productivity tools.

Under Safaricom’s partnership with Vivo Energy Kenya, motorists will enjoy even more value every time they fuel at Shell service stations. The fuel discount offer will be available exclusively to drivers on Bundle Ya Dere every Saturday, across all Shell outlets countrywide.

Shell’s consumer offer brings taxi drivers a blend of premium fuel, convenience, and cashback rewards each time they fuel at Shell, an add-on to drivers obtaining free access to driver apps (Uber, Bolt, Little, Faras & Yego), Google Maps, and insurance with generous data and minutes.

The discounted fuel deals at Shell service stations will help reduce operational costs, making driving more affordable, and making this combination of connectivity, insurance, and savings a comprehensive solution for drivers’ daily needs.

“As Safaricom, our commitment remains to listen, innovate, and enhance our customer’s experiences, therefore co-creating solutions that make life better. The launch of this dual deal in partnership with Vivo Energy Kenya will enhance customer value through subsidized operational costs and enhance savings,” said Fawzia Ali Kimathi, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom.

She added, “In a mobile and on-demand world, this milestone puts together connectivity, convenience, and savings, enabling drivers to focus on what they do best. We encourage drivers to fill up their tanks at Shell every Saturday to get the best value from this deal.”

To further enhance safety and security, the proposition includes subsidized insurance covers for drivers and riders from accidents, illness, or loss of income, as well as training on financial literacy and road safety.

On financial wellness, Safaricom has rolled out Safire Connect empowerment forums that seek to advance knowledge on entrepreneurship, financial wellness, and digital & AI fluency, for communities, including riders and drivers.

“Every day we serve millions of Kenyans across our retail network, and today we are excited to join an initiative that offers real, everyday value to taxi drivers across the country. This collaboration further enhances our customer experience, making every stop at Shell more rewarding than ever,” said Mr. Peter Murungi, Managing Director, Vivo Energy Kenya.

As part of the Shangwe celebrations marking Safaricom’s 25 years of operations, drivers will benefit from upcoming forums that will cover financial wellness, health and safety, as well as practical ways to utilize digital tools to grow their income for secure livelihoods.

Vivo Energy is the leading Oil Marketing Company in Kenya with the widest retail network of over 340 Shell service stations countrywide. In this year’s consumer awards, Shell was awarded as the most accessible and preferred brand, further cementing its market leadership in Kenya.

With Vivo Energy Kenya on board, drivers on the Bundle Ya Dere will now enjoy fuel discounts of KES 2 per litre on Shell fuels at all Shell service stations across Kenya.

Boda boda riders can enjoy Ofa Ya Boda by dialing *544*8#, while Bundle Ya Dere is available to online cab drivers on *544*6#.