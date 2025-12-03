Tough day for Kenya as World Under 21 Taekwondo Champs kick off

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 3, 2025 – Team Kenya got off to a poor start at the World Under 21 Taekwondo Championships at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium on Wednesday.

All four of its competitors who were in action on the opening day fell short of qualification, suffering defeat at the hands of their opponents.

In the women +73kg category, Waida Nechesa bowed out in the round of 16 after losing 2-0 to Mexican Paloma Garcia.

The Mexican won 14-2 in the first round before wrapping up the win with a 6-0 scoreline in the final one.

Next on the mat was Willias Odhiambo who lost to Serbian Todor Vasilic in the men’s -58kg round of 32 bout.

The Kenyan received a thorough whopping in the first round, losing 10-0, faring slightly better in the second round where he still lost 10-2.

It was the same fate for Vivian Kiwugha in the women’s -49kg round of 32.

She lost to Poland’s Alicja Krajewska, who won 15-2 and 14-9 in the two rounds to proceed to the round of 16.

Festo Wafula also saw his hopes of progression in the men’s +87kg cut short after losing 2-0 to Shrinidhi Deepak of India.

The Indian was in swashbuckling form, winning 14-0 in the first round before a 13-1 scoreline in the second round – to proceed to the round of 16.

The three-day championships is in its inaugural edition, with Kenya – and overall, Africa – boasting the privilege of hosting it.

It brings together approximately 450 participants from 75 countries.