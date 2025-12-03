Tough day for Kenya as World Under 21 Taekwondo Champs kick off - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Waida Nechesa in action against Mexico's Paloma Garcia. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA X

Taekwondo

Tough day for Kenya as World Under 21 Taekwondo Champs kick off

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 3, 2025 – Team Kenya got off to a poor start at the World Under 21 Taekwondo Championships at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

All four of its competitors who were in action on the opening day fell short of qualification, suffering defeat at the hands of their opponents.

In the women +73kg category, Waida Nechesa bowed out in the round of 16 after losing 2-0 to Mexican Paloma Garcia.

The Mexican won 14-2 in the first round before wrapping up the win with a 6-0 scoreline in the final one.

Next on the mat was Willias Odhiambo who lost to Serbian Todor Vasilic in the men’s -58kg round of 32 bout.

The Kenyan received a thorough whopping in the first round, losing 10-0, faring slightly better in the second round where he still lost 10-2.

It was the same fate for Vivian Kiwugha in the women’s -49kg round of 32.

She lost to Poland’s Alicja Krajewska, who won 15-2 and 14-9 in the two rounds to proceed to the round of 16.

Festo Wafula also saw his hopes of progression in the men’s +87kg cut short after losing 2-0 to Shrinidhi Deepak of India.

The Indian was in swashbuckling form, winning 14-0 in the first round before a 13-1 scoreline in the second round – to proceed to the round of 16.

The three-day championships is in its inaugural edition, with Kenya – and overall, Africa – boasting the privilege of hosting it.

It brings together approximately 450 participants from 75 countries. 

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020