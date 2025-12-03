Mr Cleansheet: Shabana keeper attributes excellent run to healthy competition - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Shabana goalkeeper Stephen Otieno in action against Kenya Police. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Kenyan Premier League

Mr Cleansheet: Shabana keeper attributes excellent run to healthy competition

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 3, 2025 – Shabana goalkeeper Stephen Otieno has credited his fellow custodians in the team for his excellent form that has seen him keep a cleansheet in the last three matches.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Otieno says the healthy competition within the goalkeepers’ union has pushed him to up his game.

“It is a big plus for me as well as for the team because as long as we can keep a cleansheet, there’s always an opportunity to win the game or…in the worst case scenario…come away with a draw. I give thanks to my teammates for the cleansheet…it’s not an individual effort but a collective one that begins in training,” the custodian said.

Otieno was a wall between the posts as Tore Bobe shocked Kenya Premier League champions Police by a solitary goal on Sunday evening at the Police Sacco Stadium.

The custodian showed great reflexes to parry away Marvin Nabwire and Edward ‘Ondimo’ Omondi’s efforts, among other key saves.

It was his third consecutive cleansheet, following similar feat against Ulinzi Stars (1-0) and Kariobangi Sharks (0-0).

The good run has seen the Glamour Boys climb to fifth on the log with 15 points from 10 matches.

“We came with a lot of awareness…we knew we were up against a tough opponent and we needed to be at our best. We knew it was a big game and we knew better than to underrate them,” he said.

Otieno will be hoping for more of the same when they welcome Bidco United to the Gusii Stadium for their next league encounter, over the weekend.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020