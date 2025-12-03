Mr Cleansheet: Shabana keeper attributes excellent run to healthy competition

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 3, 2025 – Shabana goalkeeper Stephen Otieno has credited his fellow custodians in the team for his excellent form that has seen him keep a cleansheet in the last three matches.

Otieno says the healthy competition within the goalkeepers’ union has pushed him to up his game.

“It is a big plus for me as well as for the team because as long as we can keep a cleansheet, there’s always an opportunity to win the game or…in the worst case scenario…come away with a draw. I give thanks to my teammates for the cleansheet…it’s not an individual effort but a collective one that begins in training,” the custodian said.

Otieno was a wall between the posts as Tore Bobe shocked Kenya Premier League champions Police by a solitary goal on Sunday evening at the Police Sacco Stadium.

The custodian showed great reflexes to parry away Marvin Nabwire and Edward ‘Ondimo’ Omondi’s efforts, among other key saves.

It was his third consecutive cleansheet, following similar feat against Ulinzi Stars (1-0) and Kariobangi Sharks (0-0).

The good run has seen the Glamour Boys climb to fifth on the log with 15 points from 10 matches.

“We came with a lot of awareness…we knew we were up against a tough opponent and we needed to be at our best. We knew it was a big game and we knew better than to underrate them,” he said.

Otieno will be hoping for more of the same when they welcome Bidco United to the Gusii Stadium for their next league encounter, over the weekend.