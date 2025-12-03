Manchester United Manager Amorin: I Avoid Social Media To Protect Myself – Amorim

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 3 – Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says he protects himself and his family from social media abuse by not reading it.

A BBC investigation found that more than 2,000 extremely abusive social media posts or messages, including death and rape threats, were made about managers and players in the Premier League and Women’s Super League in a weekend last month.

Amorim, Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe were the most common targets of abuse in the men’s top flight.

“It’s normal in any profession when you are exposed to it,” said Amorim.

“I don’t read it; I protect myself. I don’t watch TV when they are talking about Manchester United, not because I don’t agree – most of the times I do – but it’s a way of me being healthy.

“My feeling as a coach is enough. I don’t need other feelings. The only way – there is no other way – is to protect myself.”

The analysis in BBC’s investigation was conducted with data science company Signify.

It looked at posts made during 10 Premier League matches and six WSL matches on 8 and 9 November, and found messages including racist slurs, homophobia and threats of violence.

Managers were targeted more than players, while 82% of abusive posts were posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Of all the abusive messages, 61% were sent from accounts in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. Data suggests the overall number is on the rise.

“I lose money from sponsors,” said Amorim.

“On Instagram I could earn a lot of money (but) for my protection of my family and living a normal life it is not worth some more dollars or pounds.

“Nobody can be tougher than me when we lose and when we don’t play well.

“Nowadays, it’s really normal to have that abuse, so it’s the only way to survive in this world.”

United finished 15th in the table last season, their lowest finish since being relegated in 1973-74.

They were beaten by Tottenham in the final of the Europa League as they missed out on a place in Europe.

This season they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Grimsby Town and are seventh in the Premier League before Thursday’s home game against West Ham.

Cunha has more levels to go – Amorim

There was good news on the injury front for United with Amorim confirming striker Matheus Cunha is fit to return after a two-match absence following a head injury.

However, defender Harry Maguire and Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko are both still missing, while Amorim revealed he had concerns about two unnamed players, which could have an influence on his selection if they are unavailable.

Cunha has been missed, especially in the defeat by 10-man Everton, when his guile would have been an asset.

According to United sources, Amorim was joking when he made reference to the ‘social media abuse’ Cunha had received for a perceived lack of goals.

But he was serious when he said the former Wolves man had been concentrating too much on the fact it took him nine games to register his first United goal following his £62.5m move.

That effort remains against Brighton remains his only goal in 15 appearances for club and country.

“He has more levels to go,” said Amorim.

“He is at a different club with different pressure, but I think he copes with that well.

“He was struggling because he was not scoring and he was thinking too much about the numbers.

“The influence he has in the team is so important but I think Cunha has so much to grow defensively and offensively.”