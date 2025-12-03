Kenya Police coach: ‘No need to rewrite playbook after Shabana loss’

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 3, 2025 – One month into his reign, Kenya Police head coach Dusan Stojanovic is satisfied with his team’s progress in the Kenya Premier League.

The defending champions lost to Shabana in their latest league encounter but the Serb is not pressing the panic button yet.

“Looking at the happenings on the field, the only difference between us and them was the one goal they scored. I don’t believe there is nothing much to change as I believe the team is (are) on the right path,” Stojanovic said.

Gilbert Abala’s first half volley condemned the law enforcers to their second defeat in the league this season.

Police currently sit third on the log with 17 points from nine games, two adrift of leaders Gor Mahia.

Stojanovic patted their opponents on the back for a game well-played — coming away from Police Sacco Stadium with maximum points.

“That’s the nature of football…you score and you win the game. We were not clinical with our chances and maintaining focus when we were in on goal,” the former Sports Club Villa coach said.

Stojanovic will be hoping that his charges regain their cutting edge when they visit Kariobangi Sharks for their next league encounter on Saturday.