AFC Leopards players dejected during their match against Mara Sugar. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS SC

Kenyan Premier League

Ingwe fan denies sourcing for new head coach on behalf of club

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 3, 2025 – AFC Leopards member Florian Micah Wanjala has distanced himself from accusations of interfering in club affairs.

In a statement, Wanjala said he has never negotiated for a new head coach on behalf of the club’s national executive committee (NEC).

“I categorically state that: I have never represented myself as an agent, official or mandated intermediary of AFC Leopards. I have not engaged in any activity intended or capable of interfering with the club’s processes. Any communication I have ever held with coaches or football professionals has been in my personal and independent capacity, without misrepresentation,” Wanjala said.

In a letter by Leopards’ secretary general Isaac Mulindi, Wanjala was accused of approaching Frenchman Djilali Bahloul with a view of taking over as the club’s new head coach.

“For clarity, the national executive committee has not engaged and will not be engaging Mr Djilali Bahloul as suggested by Micah Wanjala. All staffing and technical decisions will be made through the proper channels and communicated officially,” Mulindi said in the letter dated November 26.

However, Wanjala, in response, said the assertions in the letter are incorrect and misleading, adding that he has already written to NEC for further clarifications.

“I was not contacted, consulted or afforded a right of reply before the allegations were publicly released. I remain committed to professional conduct in my football-related engagements and to maintaining transparent relationships within the sport,” he said.

Former Ingwe striker Fred Ambani is the current head coach, having assumed the reins from Thomas Trucha, midway through last season.

Under him, the 12-time league champions have won 12 matches, drawn 18 and lost four times.

Their next encounter is against arch-rivals Gor Mahia in the 96th edition of the Mashemeji Derby at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday evening.

Letter from AFC Leopards secretary general Isaac Mulindi on Florian Micah Wanjala. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS SC
Letter from Florian Micah Wanjala in response to allegations.

