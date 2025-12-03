Gor quartet ready to hunt down AFC Leopards after surviving road accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 3, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor says four players who were involved in a road accident on Friday are ready and raring to go for Sunday’s Mashemeji Derby against AFC Leopards.

The Ghanaian says the players have been given the go-ahead to play and are already in training with their teammates.

“They were taken to the hospital and the doctor gave them two days (to rest) so today they have returned to training. Everyone is in good health…we are very happy because it wasn’t something that could take someone out of the team. We are all set and ready, preparing for the match,” Akonnor said.

The four, Austine Odhiambo, Fidel Origa, Joshua Onyango and Felix Oluoch, were involved in a minor road accident along the Outer Ring Road while heading for training on Friday morning.

Akonnor says it is a miracle that none of the players suffered serious injuries.

“First of all, we are thankful to the Almighty that the boys are healthy and strong. Amazingly, within the time we were on our way to training…we had to change the plans and went where the incident happened. I was really surprised that all the guys were there. We realised it wasn’t bad,” the former Ghana national team coach said.

In addition to the quartet, Ghanaian midfielder Enock Morrison is expected to feature in the feisty encounter despite also being involved in a road accident on Tuesday morning — while on his way to training.

The club revealed the player did not suffer any serious injuries, save for a calf complication, and has been subsequently discharged after treatment.

“Midfielder Enock Morrisson sustained a calf injury in an accident en-route to training; medical update is positive, no fractures, he is able to walk and has been discharged. Wishing him a speedy recovery,” the club said in a statement.

The wreckage of the vehicle that was ferrying the four Gor Mahia players. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC.

Gor with the upper hand

Sunday’s fixture was initially set for last Saturday but was moved to December 7 owing to the absence of a suitable venue.

It will be the 96th meeting between the two oldest teams in Kenyan football, with K’Ogalo boasting the upper hand in the last 95 matches.

Of the 95 previous meetings, the 21-time league champions have won 33 times in contrast to AFC Leopards’ 28, with the other encounters ending in a stalemate.

Akonnor’s charges are yet to lose to AFC Leopards in over two years, Ingwe’s last win coming in May 2023 courtesy of a 2-1 scoreline.

Last season, the tie ended in a barren draw at Nyayo Stadium before a 1-1 scoreline in the second leg at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on Madaraka Day.

Gor currently sit atop the Kenya Premier League standings with 19 points from nine games, same as second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz who have played two more matches.

On the other hand, Leopards lie seventh with 14 points from nine matches.