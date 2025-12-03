Chaos at the Cottage – can Man City fix defensive issues?

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 3 – Manchester City prevailed in a nine-goal feast at Fulham thanks to the sort of attacking display that would normally have title rivals quaking in their boots.

Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola’s side, City’s defensive display will have had those same rivals sighing with relief.

City led 5-1 early in the second half after a 100th Premier League goal for Erling Haaland, a Phil Foden double, one from Tijjani Reijnders, and Sander Berge’s own goal. They were seemingly cruising towards victory by a handsome margin.

But Fulham, led by substitute Samuel Chukwueze, hit back with three unanswered goals and even had one effort cleared off the line in stoppage time as they came close to completing one of the great comebacks.

City were on the ropes and just about absorbing shots as they clung on for the 5-4 win and all three points.

“I was close to scoring and then they went and made it 5-3, so that’s football, that’s the beauty of football,” said Haaland.

“That’s why we love the game.”

The powerful Norwegian’s feat of reaching 100 goals in 111 Premier League games is the fastest the century has been achieved in the competition, and he weighed in with two assists too.

But City went from being a side who looked as though they could keep scoring, to being a group almost begging the final whistle to come.

Guardiola joked afterwards: “I’m so old, and the players don’t respect me! They don’t have to treat their manager in that way.

“It only happens in this league.”

By holding on, the win put City two points behind leaders Arsenal, although that gap will increase to five again if Mikel Arteta’s side beat Brentford on Wednesday.

The statistics behind a crazy encounter

Manchester City’s win at Fulham will have been a great watch for the neutral, with the statistics highlighting just what a thriller – and unusual result – it was:

-It was Fulham’s first top-flight game featuring nine or more goals since a 7-2 loss at West Ham in February 1968, and their first at home since a 6-3 loss to Aston Villa in September 1965.

-This was the 41st time from 356 Premier League games under Pep Guardiola that Manchester City had scored at least five goals.

-It is the first time City have won a league match in which they conceded as many as four goals since December 1957 – a 5-4 victory against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

-This was the sixth Premier League game involving Manchester City to see at least nine goals scored, with only Manchester United (seven) being involved in more.

How concerning is Man City’s defending?

While it was a game that certainly delivered in the entertainment stakes, Manchester City’s followers will have seen there need to be improvements at the back if Guardiola’s side are to truly challenge leaders Arsenal.

City’s attacking strength is not in question – their first four shots on target resulted in goals in this game, while both Haaland and Foden are in the sort of form this season that will make almost any team in the Premier League struggle to stop them.

But while their play going forward has certainly been worthy of title winners, their defence is lagging way behind.

Arsenal have conceded just seven goals in 13 games in the Premier League, but City have let in more than double that with 16 in just 14 games.

It is rare for City in a title-winning campaign to have conceded as many as that at this stage of the season, happening once – in 2023-24 – in Guardiola’s six Premier League title-winning seasons.

“You can’t expect to win the Premier League when you defend like that,” former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“There’s a problem with Manchester City defensively. I’ve said it all season that we know they can score goals, no bother with them the way they’re going forward, but defensively they have to be better.

“They need to be better defensively because you’d never see Arsenal be 5-1 up and end like that, so they have to sort that out.”

Guardiola ‘concerned’ but can see positives

Manchester City have conceded 10 goals in their latest four games in all competitions, but in the four games prior to that they conceded just three.

That will give Guardiola hope that the recent defensive frailties can be rectified, and the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach even thinks the recent problem at the back could help his side by focusing minds.

“Of course I was concerned [Fulham could come back], but this will help us in future games,” Guardiola said.

“Every game is a new team for some players. You have to make a process to start to correct.

“There were some really positive things in what we have done – to come here, to score five goals, and the way we played in that first half.

“In the end, it was a question of character, resilience and defence. They did what they had to do.”