Barca Go Four Clear After Coming Back To Beat Atletico - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Raphinha celebrates after scoring against Valladolid. PHOTO/FC BARCELONA FACEBOOK

Football

Barca Go Four Clear After Coming Back To Beat Atletico

Published

MARID, Spain, Dec 3 – Barcelona opened up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga as they came from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 3-1.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Raphinha cancelled out Alex Baena’s opener for the visitors at the Nou Camp, before Dani Olmo’s smart finish turned the match around with 25 minutes left to play and Ferran Torres scored a late third.

Barcelona trailed league leaders Real Madrid by five points after a 2-1 defeat in El Clasico in October, but five games later have a buffer at the top having played one game more. Los Blancos will travel to Bilbao to face Athletic Club on Wednesday.

Atletico took a 19th-minute lead when Baena latched on to a long pass over Barcelona’s high defensive line and beat goalkeeper Joan Garcia with a dinked finish.

The assistant referee flagged for offside, but the goal was given after a video assistant referee (VAR) check.

Raphinha drew Hansi Flick’s side level seven minutes later when he ran on to Pedri’s precision through ball, rounded Jan Oblak and finished into the empty goal.

Barca dominated the remainder of the first half and were awarded a penalty when Pablo Barrios felled Olmo, but Robert Lewandowski blazed his effort well over the crossbar.

The second half descended into a breathless end-to-end encounter, and Barca took advantage when Olmo dragged a shot into the bottom corner following a mazy dribble from Lamine Yamal.

Diego Simeone’s side should have equalised when Thiago Almada somehow missed an open goal after rounding Garcia, but Torres wrapped up the win with a close-range finish after controlling Alejandro Balde’s cross.

Victory for Barcelona was soured by a shoulder injury sustained by Olmo in the act of scoring, as well as glaring missed by Lewandowski and Raphinha.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020