2027 Rugby World Cup Draw Released As England, Wales In Same Group

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 3 – England and Wales have been paired together in the pool stages of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, with Tonga and minnows Zimbabwe rounding out Pool F.

The pair famously met at the same stage in the 2015 tournament, with Wales’ victory at Twickenham contributing to hosts England’s early exit.

Ireland and Scotland also share a pool, just as they did at France 2023, where Ireland won 36-14 and Scotland failed to progress to the knockout stages. Uruguay and Portugal, who both impressed as underdogs in France, are also in Pool D.

Neither Pool D or Pool F’s winners can meet holders and top-ranked South Africa until the final, presuming the Springboks top their own group.

If the pools play out according to the world rankings, New Zealand and France, leading contenders for the trophy, would also be kept apart from England and Ireland until the final.

Argentina would be the other top-ranked nation on England and Ireland’s side of the knockout draw in that hypothetical situation.

Despite their current wretched run of form, with just two wins in 22 Tests over the past two years, Wales have a great chance of progressing as Pool F runners-up at the very least, with Tonga, the lowest-ranked team in band three of the draw, and Zimbabwe, making their first appearance at the tournament since 1991, also in their group.

Pool F’s runners-up will face a last-16 knockout tie against the runners-up of Pool C, containing Argentina, Fiji, Canada and Spain.

If Scotland finished second behind Ireland in their pool, a meeting against France would most likely be their reward.

Hosts Australia have been drawn together with trans-Tasman rivals and three-time winners the All Blacks in Pool A.

The Wallabies will open the tournament in Perth on 1 October 2027, with the full fixture list to be revealed in February.

Holders South Africa have drawn Italy, Georgia and Romania in their pool, while France are grouped with Japan, 2031 hosts the USA and Samoa.

The tournament has expanded to 24 teams from the 20 who took part in France in 2023, with a last-16 knockout round included for the first time.

While the winner of Pool F, which contains England and Wales, may be kept apart from some of the Test game’s biggest beasts, they will have to face the runner-up from Pool B – most likely Italy – in the last 16.

Four of the other six pool winners will play a third-placed side from the pool stages.

Rugby World Cup 2027 draw

Pool A

New Zealand

Australia

Chile

Hong Kong

Pool B

South Africa

Italy

Georgia

Romania

Pool C

Argentina

Fiji

Spain

Canada

Pool D

Ireland

Scotland

Uruguay

Portugal

Pool E

France

Japan

USA

Samoa

Pool F

England

Wales

Tonga

Zimbabwe