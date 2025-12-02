Slot Says Salah A Top Professional After Being Dropped

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 2 – Liverpool manager Arne Slot described forward Mohamed Salah as a “top professional” for his response to being dropped.

After nine defeats in 12 games in all competitions, Slot named Salah on the bench for Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win at West Ham.

It was the first time he has been dropped in the league since April 2024, under Slot’s predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Egypt international Salah, who won the Golden Boot in the Premier League last season with 29 goals, has scored only four times in the top flight this season.

Slot said it was a “fair assumption” that Salah was unhappy about being an unused substitute at London Stadium.

“That’s a normal reaction from a player that’s good enough to play for us, and I say that mildly because he has been so outstanding for this club for so many years and will be for the future,” Slot said.

“He wasn’t the only one who wasn’t happy that he wasn’t starting and that is normal.”

Slot said Salah “handled himself really well” despite being dropped.

“He is so disciplined – he knows what to do to stay fit,” Slot said.

“No matter if he plays well or if he doesn’t play well, if he plays or doesn’t play, he will always be that top professional and that’s what he was in the last two days.

“With all players around their world, there are also phases in your time at the club that they are human. He’s scored so many goals for us and I am sure he will in the future.”

Slot confirmed Liverpool will be without Salah from 15 December, when he leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). The final takes place on 18 January 2026.

“We have to find a way to play without him because he won’t be here,” Slot said.

Defending champions Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

They host Sunderland on Wednesday before Saturday’s trip to Leeds, who are in the relegation zone.

Analysis – Salah could miss seven Liverpool games

his last Liverpool game is expected to be on 13 December against Brighton.

If Egypt go all the way to the final, then Salah would not return to Merseyside until 19 January at the earliest.

That would mean he would miss seven games, including the match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on 8 January.

Slot refused to say whether he would leave Salah out over the next fortnight, but the Reds boss admitted the Egyptian was disappointed after he was left on the bench at West Ham.

Liverpool set up in a 4-2-3-1 at London Stadium with Dominik Szoboszlai and Joe Gomez down the right – and looked more solid down that flank where they have been targeted in recent weeks.

Liverpool have lost their past two games at home and sixth-placed Sunderland will be hopeful of winning at Anfield in the league for the first time since 1983.

Regis Le Bris’ side will go into Wednesday’s game ahead of Liverpool in the table and Slot is aware the Black Cats will pose a tough test.