Former England Batter Robin Smith Dies Aged 62

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 2 – Former England batter Robin Smith has died at the age of 62.

Nicknamed ‘Judge’, Smith won 62 Test caps between 1988 and 1996 and scored 4,236 runs at an average 43.67, including nine centuries.

He also averaged 39.01 in 71 one-day internationals.

Smith spent his entire county career at Hampshire, winning two Benson & Hedges Cups and a NatWest Trophy and captaining them between 1998 and 2002.

He finished his 22-year career in 2003, with 26,155 first-class runs at 41.51.

Following his retirement, Smith, who had relocated to Australia, struggled with mental health issues and alcoholism and was hospitalised for several months in 2024.

His family said he died unexpectedly at his home in Perth on Monday. The cause of death is unknown.

“It is with the deepest and most profound sense of sadness and loss that we must announce the passing of Robin Smith,” a family statement read.

“Robin rose to fame as one of England’s most charismatic and popular players.

“A brave and dashing batsman, he excelled both for Hampshire and his adopted country, collecting legions of admirers and friends along the way.”

Born in South Africa in 1963, Smith followed older brother Chris and future England international to Hampshire as a teenager, making his debut in 1982.

After a four-year qualification period, he was eligible to play for England, with his Test debut coming against West Indies at Headingley in 1988.

He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka later that summer.

The following year Smith was England’s leading run-scorer, with 553, in a 4-0 home Ashes defeat by Australia.

Particularly prolific in English conditions, he scored seven of his nine Test centuries and averaged almost 50 on home soil.

He was a member of England’s 1992 World Cup squad but did not play in the defeat by Pakistan in the final.

Smith hit an unbeaten 167 off 163 balls against Australia at Edgbaston in 1993 – the highest score by an England player in the format until Alex Hales made 171 against Pakistan in 2016.

Smith’s struggles against spin and a persistent shoulder injury meant he was dropped from the Test side in 1994, and, although he earned a brief recall 12 months later, his international career ended at the age of 32.

He played for Hampshire until shortly before his 40th birthday, making more than 640 appearances for the county.

Chairman Rod Bransgrove said: “Robin Smith is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, of all time Hampshire cricket heroes.

“He was a batsman of awesome power and control and amongst the most courageous players this club has ever seen – especially against bowling of real pace.

“But more than all of that, Robin embodied the spirit of Hampshire. He loved playing for his county and rushed back from many of his 62 Test matches and 71 ODIs to join his county team to play Championship or List ‘A’ fixtures with relish.

“The Judge connected with everyone he came into contact with.

“He was one of the most popular players ever to play the game we all love, and he will be hugely missed by players, members, staff and supporters – not only in Hampshire, but throughout the country and beyond.”

England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Richard Thompson said: “Robin Smith was a player who stood toe to toe with some of the quickest bowlers in the world, meeting spells of hostile fast bowling with a defiant smile and an incredible resilience.

“He did so in a way that gave England fans enormous pride and no shortage of entertainment.

“He was a batter ahead of his time, which was typified by that unforgettable 167 from 163 balls against Australia.

“His record at Hampshire is exemplary, and he’ll be remembered rightly as a great of Hampshire CCC.”