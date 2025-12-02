Ex-England player arrested on suspicion of attempted rape - Capital Sports
The former Premier League footballer was reportedly arrested at Stansted Airport in Essex on Sunday. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Football

Ex-England player arrested on suspicion of attempted rape

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 2 – A former England and Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape.

The suspect, who played for the Three Lions in the 2010s, was detained at Stansted Airport, reported The Sun.

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and has been bailed to a date in late February 2026 while we continue our enquiries,” said an Essex Police spokesperson.

The player was said to have been stopped at a passport control point by Border Force guards before he could board a flight on Sunday.

His details showed he was wanted by police over a non-recent allegation of attempted rape, according to The Sun.

