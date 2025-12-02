2025 Africa Cup Nations: 1xBet retains the status of CAF’s key partner

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Global betting company 1xBet has been an official partner of the Confederation of African Football since 2019. During this time, with the bookmaker’s support, the confederation has held over 35 major tournaments in Africa.

The partnership between 1xBet and CAF has helped grow the competitions’ audience and raise the overall level of football. In the second half of 2025 alone, the bookmaker’s support covered tournaments such as WAFCON, CHAN, the CAF Super Cup, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

1xBet continues to support African football and fans. The brand has prepared a number of exclusive activities for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the main tournament of the year, which kicks off on December 21 in Morocco.

The brand’s team will be covering the matches on site, conveying the atmosphere of the tournament. Well-known bloggers will also join the project, creating exclusive content and giving away valuable prizes to 1xBet clients.

To interact with fans in person, the bookmaker plans to organize fan zones in Zambia, Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya, and hold exciting promos at betting shops in the Republic of the Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Fans will also have the opportunity to take part in numerous online activities, including competitions with valuable prizes on the brand’s social media channels.

On the 1xBet platform, players will find a wide range of betting options with the highest odds for AFCON matches, as well as the Trophy Hunt promo, where anyone can win flagship gadgets and other prizes.

“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with CAF. We aim to create conditions for the development of sports in Africa and give fans exciting experiences. AFCON 2025 will be a celebration of football, and we want to unite fans across the continent,” said a 1xBet representative.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a world-renowned company with 18 years of experience in the betting and gambling industry. The brand’s clients place bets on thousands of sporting events and play popular games from the best providers in online casinos, and the company’s website and app are available in 73 languages. The list of 1xBet’s official partners includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Italian Serie A, FIBA, Volleyball World and other world-known sports brands and organizations. In 2024, the company was named Africa’s Best Sportsbook Operator at SiGMA Africa Awards, and its platform is visited by over 3 million users from around the world every month.

About CAF



The Confederation of African Football is the highest governing body of football on the continent, responsible for the development of the sport, the organization of international competitions and the management of the national team system. The organization was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Egypt. Today, there are 54 national football associations in CAF.