Starlets Keeper Confident Team Is Closing the Gap After Algeria Friendly - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Starlets line up before their friendly against Algeria. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Harambee Starlets

Starlets Keeper Confident Team Is Closing the Gap After Algeria Friendly

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 1, 2025 — Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Lilian Awuor believes they are fast closing the gap with top African sides despite falling short of victory in their friendly against Algeria on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Starlets, who lost 2–1 in the opening fixture on Wednesday before drawing 1–1 on Sunday, used the matches as part of their preparations for next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking after the match, Awuor said the performance showed clear signs of progress and growing cohesion within the squad.

“We got chances but unfortunately did not get the results we wanted. Going forward we will correct our mistakes. We have seen our level and that of the opponent, and I can say with confidence we are almost at par,” the Romania-based custodian said.

Awuor added that the team are steadily improving with every outing and the lessons from the two matches in Blida will shape their push toward WAFCON.

Harambee Starlets keeper Lilian Awuor in action against Algeria. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS.

“It’s just a matter of correcting our mistakes and keeping on improving. I know we will be more ready,” she said.

Despite the mixed results, the Starlets’ performances, led by the sharp attacking form of Mwanalima “Dogo” Adam, have provided cause for optimism within the camp.

Mwanahalima ‘Dogo’ Adam celebrates her goal against Algeria. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

With several months left before continental action, the technical bench is expected to fine-tune tactical discipline, finishing, and defensive communication, areas highlighted in the two test matches.

The friendlies against Algeria offered the clearest picture yet of where the team stands, competitive, ambitious, and edging closer to the elite level they must reach to compete and reach far at WAFCON 2026 in Morocco.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020