Odemba: Starlets Must Build Mental Steel as WAFCON Countdown Begins

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 1, 2025 — Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba says the team need to toughen up in the wake of twin international friendlies against Algeria.

Kenya lost the first friendly 2–1 before earning a 1–1 draw in the second encounter, and the coach was quick to highlight the biggest concern which is the team’s concentration levels and mental strength in key phases of the game.

“Immediately after we score, we tend to struggle. That lack of mental preparation and focus allows the opponent back into the match. We need to keep our concentration high, especially in the dying minutes. Those moments have been costly,” Odemba noted.

Overall, Odemba admits team are on the right trajectory.

“We took a lot of lessons from the first match, and you could clearly see the girls tried to apply what we worked on. We did our best to capitalize on the opponent’s weaknesses and correct our own mistakes. Scoring in both matches is a positive step,” she said.

Despite Algeria snatching a late equalizer in the second friendly, Odemba insists the two games have given the technical bench a much clearer picture of what lies ahead at WAFCON and what must be fixed.

“These friendlies have shown us the caliber of opponents we will face and the areas we must improve. We now know exactly what to work on. Mental toughness, sharper concentration, and better game management will be key for us,” she said.

She also expressed hope that the team will receive the necessary support to prepare adequately for Africa’s biggest women’s football tournament.

“We are hoping for good and better preparation. We trust that the federation and government will support us fully so that we can get ready in time and prepare well,” the former Kenya Police Bullets head coach said.

With the friendlies behind them, the Starlets now shift focus fully to WAFCON 2026, where they will arrive as underdogs but increasingly confident under Odemba’s guidance.