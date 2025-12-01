Match hero Kihara buzzing after spurring Kayole to win over former employers - Capital Sports
Kayole Starlets players celebrate their win over Ulinzi Starlets at the Ulinzi Sports Complex. PHOTO/KAYOLE STARLETS X

Women Premier League

Match hero Kihara buzzing after spurring Kayole to win over former employers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 1, 2025 — Kayole Starlets striker Lindah Kihara delivered a performance full of grit, maturity, and leadership as her side rallied from behind to beat Ulinzi Starlets 3–2 in a dramatic FKF Women’s Premier League clash.

Despite Kayole hitting first and piling pressure early on, Ulinzi refused to crumble. The first half ended with Kayole in the lead only for them to concede a penalty in the 60th minute of the second half and hand Ulinzi the equalizer.

The Kayole players came together, regrouped, and reminded each other that the match was far from over.

“We didn’t drop our heads. We gathered, talked, and told each other to stay calm and push. The game wasn’t over,” Kihara said.

And from that moment, the momentum shifted. Kayole got their second goal but Ulinzi equalized in the late in the game.

Kihara, who was facing her former club, struck the late winner, showing the sharp instincts that make her one of the league’s most lethal forwards.

Yet, the goals came with humility.

She chose not to celebrate out of respect for Ulinzi Starlets, whom she referred to as “sisters.”

Her experience was also felt in the dressing room.

Though not the official captain, she stepped up to encourage teammates whose morale had dipped after conceding the penalty.

“When you’ve played in the Premier League for long, you naturally guide others. I told them it wasn’t over. Any chance we get, give me the ball, I will score,” she said.

Her words proved prophetic, the comeback victory marks Kayole Starlets’ most spirited performance of the season, powered by teamwork, resilience, and a striker who has vowed to score in every match she plays.

“I set that goal for myself. If I get a chance, I’ll finish it and I thank my teammates because without them, the goals don’t come,” Kihara said.

Kayole now walk away with three crucial points and renewed belief as they move to third place in the table pushing Vihiga to fourth while Kihara continues to shine as both a goalscorer and a leader.

