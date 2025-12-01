Iran to boycott World Cup draw over visa issue - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Iran celebrate their World Cup win against Wales

Football

Iran to boycott World Cup draw over visa issue

Published

TEHRAN, Iran, December 1, 2025 – Iran say they plan to boycott Friday’s 2026 World Cup draw in the United States because of the limited number of visas for their delegation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the Tehran Times, the US has issued four visas to Iran’s delegation, but they do not include one for Mehdi Taj, the president of the country’s football federation.

Taj said he had spoken to Fifa president Gianni Infantino about the issue.

“We are evaluating our options, which will depend on timing and circumstances,” Taj said in an interview with Iranian television on Thursday.

“We remain in close communication with the Iranian foreign ministry and other authorities, and we will take the necessary decision at the appropriate time.

“The current position of the Iran Football Federation executive committee is that no one will attend the event unless all visas are issued.”

The draw is scheduled to take place in Washington DC on Friday, 5 December at 17:00 GMT (12:00 local time).

BBC Sport has contacted Fifa for comment.

Iran have qualified for their seventh World Cup finals and fourth in succession.

The US, which is co-hosting the 2026 tournament along with Canada and Mexico, has long-standing strict visa restrictions on Iranians for political and security reasons.

In June, US president Donald Trump signed an executive order banning nationals from 12 countries from entering America, citing an effort to manage security threats.

Iran is among the countries affected by the ban, although the executive order is supposed to exempt athletes and coaching staff travelling for the World Cup and 2028 Olympics.

“It appears to us that the matter has become politicised,” said Taj. “We informed the Fifa president, Mr. Infantino, that they have taken a political stance and the situation is completely politicised.

“We believe that Fifa should take a stand against such behaviour.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020