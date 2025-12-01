Impala coach Ndemi backs them to gallop to Kenya Cup playoffs despite tough start

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 1, 2025 – Impala RFC head coach Malik Ndemi is confident of making the playoffs of the Kenya Cup despite a tough start to the 2025/26 season.

Ndemi says his charges have the wherewithal to overcome most of their opponents in the top tier, save for top guns KCB Rugby, Menengai Oilers and defending champions Kabras Sugar.

“Actually, to make the playoffs, we just need to win five games…and I am heading there. We have started with the top three and am done with them…and I am happy with that. The other eight teams…they will know who Impala is,” Ndemi said.

The 10-time Kenya Cup champions are slumped at the bottom of the standings with no points after two match weeks.

Their return to the top tier was always expected to be a baptism of fire, the task heightened by the calibre of opponents faced at the start of the 2025/26 season.

An 87-5 thrashing by KCB Rugby at the latter’s Ruaraka Sports Club, two weeks ago, was followed up by another humbling at the hands of last season’s runners-up, Menengai Oilers.

Coach Gibson Weru’s charges were in no mood to pally with the hosts, thrashing them 97-06 at their Impala Grounds backyard.

However, Ndemi says he is not losing sleep over the huge losses, confident in the knowledge that his youngsters will eventually come good.

“Transition takes time. We are looking at staying in Kenya Cup. I wasn’t coaching actually for a whole season and I’ve come back and I’ve seen it’s a good team and we’ll do amazing things together. I’m not worried about relegation or anything,” Ndemi said.

The former training and education coordinator/facilitator at Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) returned to take charge of Impala at the beginning of the season following the departure of Shujaa assistant coach Louis ‘Fadhee’ Kisia.

Their next encounter is a even bigger test as they travel to Kakamega Showground to face defending champions Kabras Sugar.