Nairobi United head coach Salim Ali in a past match. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

How Ovella, Mzee absence cost Nairobi United in Confederations Cup tie

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 1, 2025 – Nairobi United technical director Salim Ali believes the absence of key players was a huge contributor to Sunday’s loss to AS Maniema in their second match of the Confederations Cup group stage at Kasarani Stadium.

Ali says Naibois could have done with the pacy runs of Ovella Ochieng’ as well as the midfield calmness of Brian Mzee.

“For the other players that we had we are not saying that they are not matching the others but of course we really missed Ovella with his speedy runs. We really missed Mzee because of his simplicity and of course, his ability in the midfield to try and get the opportunities but at the end of the day it’s football,” the former Sofapaka and Mathare United head coach said.

Mzee missed the match following his red card in last Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Wydad Casablanca.

The continental newbies’ reality check in the prestigious competition continued with a 1-0 defeat by the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side courtesy of Mboma Kinda’s strike in the 66th minute.

The Kenyan representatives appeared disjointed in the backline whereas they were guilty of not applying the final touch while foraging forward.

The loss notwithstanding, Ali is happy for the experience that the Kenya Premier League newcomers are garnering by competing in the tournament.

Naibois are the second ever Kenyan side to reach the group stages of the continental competition, after Gor Mahia in 2018.

“We’ve registered 29 players and they have to play. Today, there is a boy who had played his first match in the CAF. He has never played in the Division 1, Division 2, NSL, Premier League. Today was his first match in group stage. That’s how we give players opportunity and they will grow beyond that,” Ali said.

The Johnson Sakaja-owned team will now shift their focus to the league as they take up a break from continental action until January 25 when they face Tanzanian giants Azam FC in Nairobi.

