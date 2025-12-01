Festive Frenzy! Odibets Launches Mega Christmas Promo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Kenyan betteing firm Odibets has officially set the Christmas season on a roll with the launch of the Sherekea Krisi Ki Odi promotion – a festive spectacle that’s showering bettors with Sh5,000 cash prizes every single day.

Odibets has made this promo so easy to enable as many punters as possible have themselves a shot at boosting their Christmas budgets.

To enter the daily draw you are required to register or log in, deposit and bet Sh99 or more on any sports single or multibet and from there, you get automatic entry — no forms, no codes.

After this, you will wait for your opportunity to be lucky, and winners will be notified with a text message that confirms their luck with a Sh5,000 win.

The promo has been running from 28th November and will close on 31st December 2025, where 100 winners will be randomly selected every day.

Within hours of launch, social feeds were overflowing with screenshots, hype, and pure disbelief.

And with unlimited entries, punters are stacking their chances like Christmas gifts under a tree.

To be elligible to play, you must be Kenyan citizen or resident, aged 18 and above and using a Safaricom pre-paid line

With the Sherekea Krisi Ki Odi promo running all the way to New Year’s Eve, Odibets just made 2025’s festive season legendary.