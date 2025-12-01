Could Merino be Arsenal’s number nine?

LONDON, England, December 1, 2025 – When Mikel Merino joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in August 2024, few thought they would ever ask if he could be their number nine.

He arrived at Emirates Stadium as a 28-year-old Spain international midfielder with more than 200 La Liga appearances and a Euros title to his name. Not once had he played as a striker.

But little more than a year on, Merino is a serious contender to be Arsenal’s main frontman – even taking into account the fact that some of their walking wounded are returning.

His latest important goal came in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea as he again showed his worth as a makeshift striker – a role he first played in February – in the absence of injured trio Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Viktor Gyokeres.

Back in February, he came on as a substitute to score twice in a 2-0 win over Leicester – the first time in his professional career that he had played as a striker.

But after scoring 16 goals in 63 games for Arsenal, does his future lie in the centre-forward’s role?

How Merino became an option for Arsenal

This would not be the first time that manager Mikel Arteta has signed a midfielder who has turned into his starting forward.

Kai Havertz joined Arsenal predominately as a midfielder but, when fit, had become the go-to player up front for Arteta.

Havertz’s intelligence on the pitch, physical stature and ability to score a goal have enabled him to thrive in that position. Merino has those qualities too.

But despite his goals, Havertz’s natural scoring ability has been questioned in the past. And so in July, Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres for a deal worth £64m.

Gyokeres scored 97 goals in 102 matches at Portuguese side Sporting. In 15 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, he has scored six goals – four in the Premier League.

But Gyokeres has still faced questions as to whether he is a natural fit for Arsenal.

And in the meantime, Merino has proved he can deliver in big games. In his past five games as a striker, he has registered three goals and two assists.

The 29-year-old is Arsenal’s joint-top scorer in the Premier League in 2025 with eight goals, five coming from headers.

That’s the joint-most headed goals in the competition this calendar year alongside Brentford’s Kevin Schade.

Gyokeres back but a fight to get back in team

Arteta will be delighted to welcome back both Gyokeres and Brazilian Gabriel Jesus from injury as it gives him more options in attack. But there would not appear to be any guarantee that the big-money signing from Sweden will walk back into the team.

Gyokeres, who returned as a substitute at Chelsea after almost a month out with a hamstring problem, will need time to build up his fitness. In his absence, Arsenal’s attack has thrived with Merino through the middle.

The Gunners have scored 22 goals in the games that he has played as a forward this season. And they have scored 13 in the past five games he has played up front – with 11 coming from open play.

Arsenal have been criticised for their reliance on set-pieces this campaign. Merino seems to open another dimension in their attack.

He is a very different player to Gyokeres, who uses his power to burst between defenders and is always looking to run behind a backline.

Merino is a physical presence too, well over 6ft, but he looks to make space for his team-mates in a different way.

And seven of his 10 Premier League goals have been headers. Among all non-defenders with 10 or more goals in the competition’s history, only former Ipswich and Leicester striker James Scowcroft scored a higher ratio with his head (71% – 10 of his 14 top-flight goals, scored between 2000 and 2004).

Merino has started to drop deep into midfield to let the wingers and midfielders around him run into space, with Leandro Trossard’s opening goal in the 4-1 win against Tottenham on 23 November an example of this.

Eberechi Eze has benefited from this too – the England international has played his best football for Arsenal in the past few games, with a hat-trick against Spurs the standout moment.

Merino is a regular for his country in midfield – and at Arsenal, is considered one of the most tactically aware players in the squad.

He has already become part of the Arsenal leadership group.

“It’s always good to score goals.” Merino said. “The main thing is that it helps the team to earn a point or win games.

“Lately I’ve been playing a striker and I’m trying to move in the right areas so my team can find me.”

As part of the Arsenal makeshift frontman’s bid to improve, he has been asking team-mates for advice.

“The strikers that played for us last season, I tried to ask them if they can give me some tips about positioning in the box and staying on the right side of defenders,” he said.

“I try to take information from every game, every action, every striker I see on TV. That helps me.”

Merino’s header against Chelsea was his 20th goal in 2025 for Spain and Arsenal, with Arteta saying he “can smell danger”.

But with Brentford next up at Emirates on Wednesday before a busy festive schedule, could Arteta be considering Merino as a genuine longer-term option in attack and not just an emergency striker? The stats and performances suggest it’s not out of the question.