Bandari coach concerned over long travel hours as dockers struggle for away wins

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 1, 2025 – Bandari head coach Mohammed Borji has once again decried the long hours of travel they have to endure when going for away matches in the Kenya Premier League.

The Moroccan says that the long hours on the road leave his charges fatigued and unable to attain positive results in their games.

“Once again, we have had to travel long hours to come for the away match and this is leaving us very fatigued. We are struggling to mentally settle into the game because of this tiredness. This is the situation we are having to deal with right now,” Borji said.

The former Wydad Casablanca player first lamented about their travel woes in the wake of their 3-1 loss to Nairobi United at the Dandora Stadium on November 4.

Bandari players line up before a past match. PHOTO/BANDARI FOOTBALL CLUB.

As a result, the dockers are yet to win an away game this season, an issue that Borji admits is causing him sleepless nights.

Their latest setback was a 1-1 draw with Ulinzi Stars on Sunday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Other than the physical exertion of long travel hours, the Moroccan has pinpointed their bluntness in attack as another cause of concern for them.

“I am disappointed with the draw today…our attack is also not up to the level we desire it to be. Maybe, in the January transfer window, it is an area of the squad that we will seek to upgrade,” the 44-year-old noted.

On a more positive note, Borji has expressed delight with the talent levels in the squad.

“We have a lot of players with a good future because of their talents. This is an exciting project that could turn out great in the future,” the former COD Meknes manager said.

The dockers next travel to Western Kenya to face APS Bomet on Sunday.

They lie 11th on the log with 12 points from 10 games.