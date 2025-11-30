Team peacocks crowned champions at the second edition of Red Bull Scramboo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – Team Peacocks are the winners of the second edition of Red Bull Scramboo, emerging top among nineteen teams and securing an all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa to watch next year’s Red Bull Soapbox.

The event drew thousands of spectators who filled the park to capacity for a day of competition, creativity and entertainment.

This year’s Red Bull Scramboo featured nineteen teams of three members each: a rider, a pusher and a passenger.

Participants submitted their wildest bike concepts, ranging from matatu- and street food-inspired designs to animal themes like giraffes and tortoises and even futuristic ideas like spaceships. Judges assessed the teams based on the creativity of the designs, a one-minute performance skit and a timed race.

Speaking after their victory, Team Peacocks captain Dominic Gichane thanked Red Bull for staging the event and said the team was honoured by the recognition.

“We put our hearts into this project, and seeing it win today means everything to us. We are grateful to Red Bull for giving young creators a platform to express themselves, and we can’t wait to enjoy the Red Bull Soapbox experience in South Africa.” He added.

This year’s course, modelled after the Nairobi Expressway stretch from the museum entrance to the Syokimau exit, included sharp corners, steep bumps, a water obstacle and a mock toll payment that challenged both coordination and timing.

Team Kobe recorded the fastest time of the day at exactly 1:00 minute, while Team Spaceship posted the highest skit performance score after earning perfect tens from all judges. Team Peacocks topped the creativity category with 38 points.

Team Giraffe Action captain Isaac Waweru, who finished second, expressed both pride and disappointment at missing out on the top spot.

“We have really enjoyed our day today. I thank Red Bull for putting this event together, and I hope next year we return to win the competition.”

Team Spaceship, who took third place, shared similar sentiments with team captain Ngaire Risper promising to stick together for next year’s edition.

“Last year we were fans; this year we decided to participate and clinched the third position. We are going to stick together as a team and come next year. We shall win the competition.”

Judges for this year’s event included MohaGrafix, Ferdinand Omanyala, Mammito the comedian and Kenya Sevens speedster Patrick Odongo. Omanyala noted the huge turnout and the energy displayed throughout the day.

“This has been a great event. I did not expect to have such a massive turnout. I loved the creativity that was showcased here today by the participants who came out in style to participate and have fun.”

He wished the winners success as they prepare to enjoy the Red Bull Soapbox experience.

Patrick Odongo encouraged Red Bull to continue expanding the Scramboo concept.

“Red Bull has achieved their main aim of inspiring creativity and pulling people together, going by the numbers we have witnessed here today. My message to them is to continue holding these events in the country, as it has the potential to grow into a fully recognized sport worldwide.”

He added that he was impressed by the creativity and heart displayed by all the teams.

With the second edition concluded, focus now shifts to Team Peacocks as they prepare for their all-expenses-paid trip to South Africa to watch the Red Bull Soapbox next year.