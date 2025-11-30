Starlets Held to 1–1 Draw by Algeria as Dogo Shines Again - Capital Sports
Harambee Starlets celebrate their goal against Algeria. PHOTO/HARAMBEE STARLETS

Harambee Starlets

Starlets Held to 1–1 Draw by Algeria as Dogo Shines Again

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 30, 2025 — Harambee Starlets produced a much-improved performance in their second friendly against Algeria on Sunday evening, settling for a 1–1 draw in Blida as preparations continue ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The match began with early drama as Algeria were forced into a goalkeeper substitution just two minutes in.

Kenya settled quickly with Martha Amunyolete testing the hosts from a freekick that flew over the bar.

Mwanalima ‘Dogo’ Adam then came inches close to opening the scoring after a brilliant build-up, but her effort rolled narrowly wide.

The first half remained cagey, though Kenya looked the more composed side in possession.

Madalina Airin was booked in the 38th minute, gifting Algeria a promising set-piece, but the Starlets’ backline stood firm.

Head coach Beldine Odemba made her first change at the break, introducing Sheryl Muteshi for Wambui, a switch that injected fresh pace and structure into Kenya’s midfield.

The shift paid off in the 65th minute when Dogo, Kenya’s standout performer across the two friendlies, finally broke the deadlock.

Pouncing on a defensive lapse, she fired home confidently to give Kenya a deserved 1–0 lead.

Algeria struggled to cope with Kenya’s pressure as Ruth Ingosi nearly doubled the advantage with a cheeky backheel in the 80th minute, only for a scrambling defender to clear off the line.

Despite Kenya’s control, Algeria grabbed a late equaliser in the 93rd minute through Ines Belloumou, denying Starlets what would have been a morale-boosting away victory.

Though the 1–1 draw may feel bittersweet, the Starlets will leave Algeria encouraged by their progress across the two matches.

Dogo’s form continues to shine as a major positive, while the team’s improved structure and confidence hint at real potential heading into next year’s WAFCON.

