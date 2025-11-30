Sensational Serem crowned World Athletics Rising Star of the Year

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 30, 2025 – World bronze medalist Edmund Serem has been crowned the male rising star of the year by World Athletics at an awards gala in Monaco on Sunday night.

At just 17 years, Serem has risen to become a beacon of hope for Kenya’s 3000m steeplechase, which has slipped out of the country’s grasp after decades of domination.

Serem is already the African Under 18 champion in addition to clinching silver at last year’s African Championships in Douala after clocking 8:21.94 for second place.

He then clocked 8:15.28 to win the World Under 20 title in Lima, Peru.

The crowning moment for the youngster was at this year’s World Championships in Tokyo where he earned bronze after timing 8:34.56 to finish third in a tightly contested final.

He follows in the footsteps of other Kenyans to clinch the award in past year’s including Olympic and world champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi as well as world 3000m steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich.