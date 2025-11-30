Road race king Sawe wins prestigious World Athletics award

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 30, 2025 – Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe has been crowned World Athletics’ out of the stadium athlete of the year during Sunday’s nights awards gala in Monaco.

The London Marathon champion was crowned following two months of public voting as well as by the World Athletics Council.

Sawe wins the top gong after a plentiful harvest in 2025 in which he has cemented himself as one of the most prodigious talents in the road race scene.

In April this year, he clocked 2:02:27 to win his first ever London Marathon title, following it up with victory at the Berlin Marathon in October, where he timed 2:02:16.

That feat came just less than a year after a memorable marathon debut in Valencia where he clocked a personal best (PB) of 2:02:05.

For the award, Sawe was up against world champion Alphonce Simbu of Tanzania.