Man City ‘bend rules’ to deny Leeds – Farke

MANCHESTER, England, November 30, 2025 – Daniel Farke accused Gianluigi Donnarumma of feigning injury to “bend the rules” as Manchester City denied his Leeds team a precious Premier League point on Saturday at Etihad Stadium.

The visitors got off to the worse possible start with Phil Foden scoring inside the first minute, before Josko Gvardiol doubled the hosts’ advantage before the break.

However, Leeds rallied after the break after a change of tactics and formation, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring immediately after the restart.

And with City visibly struggling to cope with the changes just before Lukas Nmecha levelled, home goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma went down to receive treatment, allowing boss Pep Guardiola to call his players to the touchline and issue fresh instructions in the two minutes play was stopped for.

“Everyone knows why he went down,” Farke said.

“It is not the elephant in the room. Why he went down it was obvious. It is within the rules. It is smart. If I like it? If it’s within the sense of fair play? If it should be like this I will keep to myself. It is up to the authorities to find a solution.

“I ask the fourth official at this point if you want to do something. Our hands are tied.

“If we don’t educate our players in football what to do in terms of fair play and sportsmanship and whatever and if we just try to bend the rules and even do a fake injury in order to do an additional team talk, it is not what I like personally. But if it is within the rules I can’t complain.”

Foden’s stoppage-time winner condemned Leeds to a sixth defeat in seven Premier League fixtures to leave them 18th in the table, with only bottom club Wolves having scored fewer top-flight goals this term.

However, Farke, who has been criticised for a lack of adventure particularly around substitutions, was almost rewarded for a bold decision at the interval that almost reversed their fortunes.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Foden said that his team were only able to regroup after Guardiola’s touchline conference with his players.

“At half-time we were in control. Second half they came out, pressed us a lot higher, they put two up top and changed the formation a little bit,” said Foden.

“We really struggled to get hold of the game. We got together on the side of the pitch and changed a few things and it got better from there. That little break was crucial to get things right.

“The manager changed the way we pressed and the way we played. You can see from the moment we had the chat things got a lot better. It was crucial for helping us going on and winning the game.”

Farke added: “It is for the authorities to find a solution. Is it in the sense of the game or fair play? I would have my doubts.”

After the game, Guardiola said he had believed Donnarumma’s injury was genuine and that he instructed James Trafford to warm up in case the Italian goalkeeper needed replacing.

“I didn’t speak with Gigio,” Guardiola said. “When it happened I looked back to the dugout and said ‘James, warm up’. I don’t know. Next press conference you can ask me and I will ask Gigio.”

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy said the lawmakers can implement a small change to the rules that would have a big impact.

“I think they can change it really quickly,” Murphy said.

“If a keeper goes down injured, instead of him having to go off, one of the outfield players should go off then its fair all round. It’s a little change that makes a world of difference.”

What are the rules?

According to football’s lawmakers IFAB, a player who is assessed and/or receives treatment on the pitch must then leave the pitch, except when:

The injured player is a goalkeeper

A goalkeeper and an outfield player collide with each other and need attention

Players from the same team collide and need attention

A player is injured by a foul for which the offender is shown a yellow or red card

A penalty has been awarded and the injured player will take the kick

Leeds performance offers hope amid bleak results

The last occasion Leeds lost four consecutive Premier League matches was in 2022-23, when their campaign ended with a relegation.

However, while Farke said that “their overriding feeling is disappointment”, their second-half display offered enough evidence to suggest they are capable of arresting their current form and climbing back up the table.

“To show such a performance should give us lots of belief. If we show such spirit and togetherness we have a great chance to win the points,” Farke added.

“We had the belief before the game, during the game and after the game. Or else you can’t come back with a performance like that. We have great unity and fighting spirit in the dressing room.

“We didn’t reach the Premier League in a lottery. We fully deserve to play in this league. Apart from Arsenal away, we’ve had tight games and in many games have been the better side. I am 100% convinced we have more than enough to win the points that we need.

“We have shown this today in one of toughest places against one of best teams in the world against the best manager in the world.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Celtic forward Chris Sutton said: “Everybody expected it to be a comfortable win for City, but it has been anything but comfortable in this second half.

“Leeds United can take a lot from this performance with the way they have performed in this second half.

“Then came Daniel Farke’s changes, who is often criticised for not being as proactive as he should be. Dominic Calvert-Lewin came on and roughed up the Manchester City centre-backs.

“It looked like it might be a massive turning point in Leeds’ season, but City found a bit of brilliance. They got away with one this afternoon.”

Former Premier League manager Neil Warnock added: “Farke seemed down and out. He made tactical changes at half-time. Last week he got criticised for making subs too slowly and not reacting quick enough.”