Emmanuel Wanyonyi celebrating after winning the 2025 Diamond League title. Photo/WANDA DIAMOND LEAGUE X

Athletics

King of the world: Wanyonyi crowned male track athlete of the year

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 30, 2025 – Olympic and world champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi has been enthroned as World Athletics male track athlete of the year, following a pompous awards gala in Monaco on Sunday night.

Wanyonyi was head-to-head for the top honour with American sprints sensation Noah Lyles, but ultimately outnumbered the Olympics 100m champion for the prestigious award.

It has been a long time coming for the youngster who has long established himself as the king of the men’s 800m, winning every title on offer in the past two years.

The 21-year-old won his first title in the senior ranks at last year’s Paris Olympics, crossing the finish line in 1:41.19 to grab gold.

He then upgraded from his silver medal at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, clocking 1:41.86 to clinch the global crown at this year’s edition.

That performance in Tokyo was the icing on the cake of what has been a mouthwatering performance by Wanyonyi all season, particularly in the Diamond League.

He was just 53 seconds shy of David Rudisha’s world record of 1:40.91, clocking 1:41.44 on his way to victory at the Monaco Diamond League in July.

Other Diamond League wins came at Oslo, London and Zurich — the last race earning him the overall Diamond League trophy for the third straight time.

