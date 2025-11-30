Kenya’s Junior Stars lose to Tanzania in Afcon Under 17 qualifiers semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 30, 2025 – The national under 17 football team lost 3-1 to Tanzania in the semi-finals of the Cecafa Regional qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations in Addis Ababa on Sunday afternoon.

The Junior Stars had a glorious chance to draw first blood but Nicholas Ochola’s penalty was saved by Tanzanian keeper Haji Abdallah in the 11th minute.

It was a miss that proved costly as their opponents scored the opening goal in the 19th minute.

From a free kick on the right flank, Nhingo Luzelenga was afforded space in the penalty box, the unmarked centre back rising high to head past Georgian Omondi in goal.

Coach William Muluya’s charges poured forward in search of a leveller and were made to pay in the 30th minute when Luqman Mbalasalu outwitted and outmuscled two defenders to slot the second past Omondi.

Kenya came back rejuvenated in the second half, with Muluya bringing on Nathan Achola and Armstrong Omondi to rejig the frontline.

It was a change that bore fruits in the 89th minute when Omondi fired from outside the box to pull one back — having been fed through by Achola.

With four added minutes on the clock, Junior Stars intensified their search for an unlikely equaliser.

Soann Shabani then applied the sucker punch in the last minute of added time, the substitute latching on to a long clearance from his defence to fire past Omondi for the third.

Hosts Ethiopia face Uganda in the other semi-final.