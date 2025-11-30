Gunners extend unbeaten record with gutsy draw at Chelsea

LONDON, England, November 30, 2025 – Makeshift striker Mikel Merino scored a crucial equaliser against 10-man Chelsea as Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The game’s big moment came in the 38th minute, when Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo was sent off following a video assistant referee review for a late tackle that connected with Merino’s shin – his side’s sixth red card of the season.

But 10-man Chelsea took the lead shortly after half-time when Trevoh Chalobah’s flicked header from a corner looped over David Raya and into the bottom corner.

Arsenal levelled 11 minutes later when Spain international Merino headed in Bukayo Saka’s in-swinging cross at the far post.

There were seven yellow cards to add to Caicedo’s red in a tense, feisty contest as Chelsea dominated much of the first half, with Estevao Willian having two good chances.

Arsenal were without first-choice centre-backs Gabriel and William Saliba for only the second time since 2021 and their only real effort of the first half fell to Saka, who fired at Robert Sanchez at the near post.

The dismissal was a turning point and it came when VAR John Brooks advised referee Anthony Taylor to upgrade Caicedo’s yellow card to red after his studs caught Merino above the ankle – a decision confirmed following a pitchside review.

Chelsea continued to attack, however, after introducing Alejandro Garnacho at half-time, with Reece James first setting up Joao Pedro’s close-range header – well saved – before delivering the cross for Chalobah’s deft headed goal.

However, Saka got the better of Marc Cucurella – who fouled him four times and was booked – to cross for Merino to equalise at the far post.

Despite being a man down, Chelsea created the best chances to win it through Pedro Neto, substitute Liam Delap and Wesley Fofana.

Merino went closest to an Arsenal winner with an edge-of-the-box strike, while Saka’s long-range effort was their only other real threat in the second half.

The draw means Arsenal move five points clear of second-placed Manchester City while Chelsea are a further point back in third.

The Gunners are now unbeaten in 17 games in in all competitions, stretching back to 30 August.