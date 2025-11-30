Ex-world record holder Kosgei wins Shanghai Marathon as Kenya miss out on podium in men’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 30, 2025 – Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei provided a timely reminder of her reputation as one of the country’s best-ever road runners with victory at the Shanghai Marathon on Saturday.

The former world marathon record holder stopped the clock at 2:14:04 to clinch first place, ahead of fellow Kenyan, Irine Cheptai, who timed 2:17:51 to finish second.

Ethiopian Tiruye Mesfin came third after clocking 2:18:35.

The race was her third of the year after previously competing at the Hamburg Marathon and Sydney in April and August respectively.

On both occasions, she finished second, timing 2:18:26 in Hamburg and 2:18:56 in Sydney.

Kosgei has been on a steady recovery and return to form after missing out on last year’s Paris Olympics due to injury.

Meanwhile, in the men’s race in Shanghai, Kenyans missed out on the podium as Deresa Geleta led a clean podium sweep for Ethiopia.

Geleta clocked 2:02:38 to take top honour, as Birhanu Legese (2:02:48) and Dawit Wolde (2:03:48) took second and third respectively.

Titus Kipruto was Kenya’s best performer in the race, clocking 2:04:54 to finish fifth.