Joseph Wanjala runs through Kisumu RFC's defense during the Kenya Cup fixture at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, Kisumu. PHOTO/KCB RUGBY

Kenya Cup

Amonde urges KCB to do more despite perfect start to Kenya Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 30, 2025 – Despite extending their perfect start to the Kenya Cup 2025/26 season, KCB Rugby head coach Andrew Amonde believes there is a lot they need to improve on.

The eight-time champions swept aside Kisumu RFC 41-10 on Saturday but Amonde feels the scoreline would have been bigger had they engaged a higher gear than they did.

“We did not start the way we wanted. Kisumu had more intensity in the first 20 minutes, and we were slow to settle. We need our players to step up earlier, especially with new faces coming into the squad who are still adapting to our structures. The bonus point today gives us momentum, but we know there is still work to do,” the former national rugby 7s skipper said.

The bankers started off sluggishly as the ‘Bravehearts’ dominated the initial proceedings at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu.

Their intensity paid off with a well-taken drop goal, which served to jolt Amonde’s charges into action.

Scrum-half Samuel Asati in action during the Kenya Cup fixture against Kisumu RFC at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, Kisumu.

Bramwel Kilwake scored the first try, followed by Elvis Namusasi’s conversion for a 7-3 lead.

Speedster Floyd Wabwire then put on the afterburners to score the second try for a slim 12-3 lead at halftime.

The bankers came back guns blazing, Kilwake going over the whitechalk for his second try before Kisumu RFC old boy Branton Biko outran the defence to score KCB’s fourth try.

Two more tries from Michael Kimwele and Samuel Asati — Austin Sikutwa converting on both occasions — put the result beyond doubt.

Kisumu’s first try at the tail-end of the tie proved to be nothing more than just mere consolation.

