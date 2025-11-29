Juma Triumphs at NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale 5th Edition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – Kevin Juma posted a round of 76 gross to claim the Overall Title of the 5th edition of the NCBA Golf Series during the Grand Finale held on 28th November at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

The Royal Nairobi Golf Club handicap 4 player emerged top after a tightly contested round that brought together 90 qualifiers from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

The field featured some of the best amateur golfers from across the region, all battling for one of the most prestigious amateur golf titles in East Africa.

Speaking after his win, Juma said:

“This victory means a lot to me because the NCBA Golf Series brings together some of the strongest players from across the region. The Muthaiga course was demanding as usual, so I had to focus on every shot. I tried to stay patient and play my game, especially on the back nine where conditions were tough. I am grateful for the opportunity to compete at this level, and I want to thank NCBA for creating a platform that pushes golfers like us to keep improving.”

Apart from the trophy, Juma, who had earlier won the Overall Men’s title at his home club’s leg of the series in September, took home a cash prize of Ksh. 130,000, an air ticket to London courtesy of Kenya Airways, a signature leather bag from Sandstorm and a bottle of Johnnie Walker courtesy of EABL.

Coming in closely behind him was VetLab Sports Club’s John Odhiambo, playing off handicap 3, who carded 76 gross but lost on countback due to Juma’s lower handicap.

Odhiambo, who also secured his ticket to the Grand Finale by winning his home club leg, walked home with Ksh. 130,000, an air ticket to Mauritius courtesy of Kenya Airways, a Sandstorm signature bag and a bottle of Johnnie Walker.

VetLab produced another champion through Mary Karano, who claimed the Overall Lady Winner title. Playing off handicap 12, she carded an impressive 79 gross to secure her place among the top performers of the tournament.

Karano also earned Ksh. 130,000, an air ticket to South Africa courtesy of Kenya Airways, a Sandstorm bag and a Johnnie Walker bottle.

Among the juniors, Marcel Adeyemo (handicap 28) posted an impressive 41 points to claim the junior title, showcasing the growing strength of youth golfing talent across the region.

In the subsidiary categories, Amon Ngecu (handicap 25) claimed the Staff prize with 38 points, while Patrick Cheruiyot (handicap 26) won the Guest prize after carding 44 points.

Speaking during the awards gala, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

“Tonight is special because it marks five years since we began this journey. When we launched the NCBA Golf Series in 2021, our vision was to build a platform that could help grow the sport, nurture talent, and bring communities together. Looking back today, I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished collectively,” said Gachora.

Over these five years, our investment of over KES 200 million in golf has seen us connect with more than 10,000 golfers, activate over 400 tournaments, and work closely with nearly all golf clubs across the region. The 2025 Golf Series season spread across East Africa hosted 38 events, including qualifiers, mugs and club nights. Together, these events formed a vibrant and connected golfing community,” he added.



Gachora also announced that rising star Njoroge Kibugu has officially joined the NCBA professional squad. He becomes the latest addition to the group of pros the bank is supporting on the PGK Equator Tour, which includes Edwin Mudanyi, Eric Obura and Abraham Galgalo.

The NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale attracted a field of 250 players, made up of the 90 regional qualifiers and invited guest players.



The tournament was supported by; EABL through its Johnnie Walker brand, Sandstorm Kenya, VISA, JCB Ganatra and Kenya Airways.