Title Contenders?: Are ‘Immense’ Arsenal Most Formidable Team In Europe?

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 27 – Mikel Arteta says Bayern Munich are the “best team in Europe” but, after comprehensively beating them to maintain their 100% record in the Champions League, was this the night Arsenal announced themselves as serious contenders?

The Gunners have been excellent this season – winning 16, drawing two and losing just one of their matches across all competitions.

Arsenal have also won their first five matches in the Champions League for the first time since the 2005-06 season, when they reached their only final in the competition.

Arteta’s side are the only team left with a 100% record in the Champions League this season, after ending a five-game winless run against the German champions which stretched back to 2015.

“The confidence is there for Arsenal. You can feel it simmering all the time,” former Arsenal and England defender Matt Upson said on BBC Radio 5Live.

“They might have patches in a game where they might not play that well, or they have games where they might not perform so well, but the foundation is built, so it doesn’t drop below a certain level.

“Before with Arsenal, you’d have these brilliant flashes but then they would have matches where they tailed right off.

“We’re not seeing that now.

“It’s a 7/10 all the time. Sometimes it might even go to a 9/10, but they are just churning out these games.”

Bayern were unbeaten this season before coming up against Arsenal and had lost just three of their previous 52 pre-knockout stage Champions League games. (W45 D4).

“First of all, I have to praise our players because I think they had an incredible match against, in my opinion, the best team in Europe,” Arteta said.

“Individually, we were immense to resolve all the challenges that this team brings to the table. They know how hard we work to prepare for every single game.

“We know that the margins are super small. We started the week really well against Spurs, winning here at home. Today is another massive victory, but that’s it.

“Now we go home, have a nice dinner and tomorrow morning we start to prepare for Stamford Bridge [away to Chelsea on Sunday].”

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, who was given the player of the match award by Uefa, also felt that it was a big step for Arsenal as they look to win a trophy for the first time since 2020.

“Look at Bayern Munich this season, they have been the best team in Europe. This was probably the toughest game tactically we have played this season. The way they work it is so, so good.” Rice told TNT Sports.

“We went man to man with them in the second half and I thought tonight we were outstanding. The manager is so happy. It was a special European night.

“Yes, definitely [it feels different to last season]. There are so many leaders in the team. We are just taking it one game at a time. There is a hunger and desire to win every game. There is a long way to go – let’s not get carried away.”

Arsenal bench ‘delivers in all areas’

Arsenal had forwards Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus all unavailable but Arteta was able to call on Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli from the substitutes’ bench.

Arsenal have had injuries to a number of their forwards but, with captain Martin Odegaard returning tonight and Gyokeres and Havertz progressing, Arteta’s options look like they are going to get even better.

After bringing in eight players in the summer, Arteta has been able to navigate the issues he has faced – Madueke scored his first goal for the club against Bayern, while Martinelli scored his fourth goal in as many games in the Champions League.

“I couldn’t have picked a better game to score my first Arsenal goal. I am so happy the team got the win as well,” Madueke said.

“It’s an incredible statement, but we know the work we put in. We go into these game with every confidence that we are going to win.

“I am a confident player. I don’t like someone telling me I cannot do something. But my team-mates and the staff have belief in me.”

And former defender Upson thinks that the options Arsenal have are a big reason why Arteta is able to keep the standards so high.

“Arsenal’s bench delivers in all areas, in terms of freshness and quality.” Upson said.

“We are talking about multiple players coming on and having an impact. They are all scrapping for a starting position.

“I think that’s the key. It isn’t easy for a manager to keep a squad of this depth hungry, together and fighting for the shirt, but also responding in the right way when not in the team.

“Ultimately, Mikel Arteta has all his players pulling in the same direction. The goal is a Premier League title and getting as far as they can in the Champions League.