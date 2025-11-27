Predator Energy Freestyle Football Championship Gears Up For Electrifying Finale In Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – This year’s Predator Energy Kenya National Freestyle Football Championship will be held tomorrow, Friday, at Nairobi’s National Archives grounds in the CBD from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

For the second year in a row, the renowned energy drinks brand Predator Energy will collaborate with the World Freestyle Football Association (WWFA) to organise a world-class official national competition.

The 2025 edition will once more feature a hybrid structure that allows freestylers to submit their videos online, then compete in person at the championship, a tactic the organisers say is aimed at ensuring that every freestyler in Kenya can participate and showcase their amazing skills with the ball.

“We use the videos for preliminary review of individual talent because a battle only allows 30 seconds of live performance before handing over to the competitor,” explained Edward Murimi, one of the Championship’s judges.

RAEL KAMANDA IN ACTION

Apart from the videos, the competition will move to solo battles where individuals battle against each other for a chance to progress to subsequent stages before quarter finals, where the best will battle for the ultimate prize. The Championship has so far attracted a record 22 freestylers (17 Male freestylers and 5 Ladies)– a massive rise from the 12 back in 2024.

“Participants are streaming in, and the registration portal has been busier this week, even as we look forward to closing the registration on Thursday, November 27, at 5:00 pm,” said Edward.

The judges for this year’s edition will be Soufiane Msalek from Morocco, Ashley Mkhize from South Africa and Kenya’s Edward Murimi, who are themselves accomplished ex-freestylers.

The championship promises to be a thrilling showcase of skill, creativity, and passion, as Kenya’s top freestyle footballers compete for the prestigious national title.

Organized by Predator Energy in partnership with the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA), the 2025 championship will feature elite freestylers who have earned their place in the final showdown after weeks of intense competition.

The athletes from counties across Kenya include the young and talented boys and girls above 18 years of age, plus professional footballers turned freestylers, going head-to-head in a high-stakes contest, each aiming to claim the coveted title.

Tom Bwana, the Marketing Lead at Monster Energy, explained that beyond the thrill of competition, the Championship provides an opportunity for freestylers to create a more vibrant community that puts the sport in the limelight.

“The winners will not only earn the prestigious national champion title but also receive Ksh. 50,000.00 each for Male and Female Champions as a cash prize,” said Bwana.

“1st and 2nd Runners Up will receive Ksh. 25,000.00 and Ksh. 10,000.00 respectively for both male and female categories.

No one will walk home empty-handed as Predator Energy will gift each participant with goodies and hamper bags to take home.” Added Bwana.