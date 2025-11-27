‘More Identity’ – Frank Takes Heart From Spurs Defeat At PSG

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 27 – Thomas Frank’s defiant message going into what was shaping up as a hiding to nothing – or maybe just a hiding – against Paris St-Germain was that he was “1,000% sure he knew how to build a team and a club.”

Bold words when head coach Frank had the criticism of Tottenham Hotspur’s fans ringing in his ears after what they perceived as a tactical surrender in the north London derby defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

And even bolder when the opponents were the Champions League holders, the same PSG side that had cut a swathe through the Premier League’s elite as Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa were seen off last season.

For an hour, in the hostile territory of Parc des Princes, Spurs showed enough determination and creation to keep even PSG’s “Ultras” populating Virage Auteuil relatively subdued.

Before the start, it was the traditional Champions League occasion in Paris, with a spectacular show of fireworks and pyrotechnics before kick-off, the action then conducted to the constant rhythms of a drumbeat.

And at one point in the City of Light, Spurs were eyeing a stunning triumph until darkness fell on their hopes with a 5-3 defeat. It was a thriller but, in the end, a disappointing one.

Frank, echoing his mission statement, would have been encouraged that Spurs showed solid foundations, only to crumble through their own carelessness and the sort of hot spell from PSG that has done for better teams than them in the Champions League, scoring three times in 12 minutes.

Spurs shipped five goals to add to the four conceded at Arsenal, but this was a markedly different performance that at least showed positive intent. There is no shame in succumbing to PSG’s quality in the manner they did.

Spurs led twice through Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani, who scored twice against his parent club, but it was still not enough to keep PSG, lacking the injured Desire Doue and with Ousmane Dembele on the bench, at bay.

Frank’s formation moved away from the five-man defence that drew so much fury against Arsenal, operating with a traditional back four protected by Rodrigo Bentancur and Archie Gray. He paired Richarlison and Kolo Muani up front to good effect.

It was also line-up that suggested Frank may have had one eye on Saturday night’s key home game against Fulham, with Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha, Destiny Udogie, Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons left out.

Spurs, however were none the worse for that until they were submerged under PSG’s quality, Frank’s selection tireless out of possession using a man-for-man strategy which Luis Enrique’s side initially struggled to combat, getting up the pitch in a manner that seemed alien to them at Arsenal.

Spurs were pressing high, looking to win the ball back with a real competitive edge. This, at least, looked something like a Thomas Frank team, despite the painful end result.

Frank was furious at his team’s lack of aggression at Arsenal, visibly grimacing when he pointed out they only won 17 out of 53 duels and second-ball situations.

Commitment could not be questioned here, but Spurs were undone by momentary lapses that always risk the ultimate punishment against PSG.

Frank said: “I am very pleased with the performance. This was much more the identity of the team, the bravery and aggressiveness of the team.

“There were lots of positives, the two strikers scoring three goals between them, the whole team performed really well. The performance was to get something out of the game but then you need to have the margins with you, but we can’t concede some of the goals we did.”

Spurs looked like taking a deserved 1-0 lead into the interval, only to switch off after a set-piece, allowing the brilliant Vitinha to equalise.

It happened again when Pape Matar Sarr, with the score 2-2, carelessly ceded possession just before the hour, the mistake ending with Fabian Ruiz putting PSG ahead for the first time.

Vitinha, a stellar performer in PSG’s Champions League win, was the decisive performer with two stunning strikes to snuff out the Spurs lead, one with his right foot another with his left.

Frank said: “Vitinha is the best midfielder in the world. He will be the next Ballon d’Or winner.”

PSG simply proved too good in the end, but Spurs also went some way to answering justified criticism about a lack of threat, with Richarlison and Kolo Muani providing three goals between them.

It was a good night for Kolo Muani, who has seen his attempt to make an impact at Spurs held back by a dead leg and a broken jaw, restricting him to just four starts and 345 minutes of action before this game.

Former Spurs and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live: “What I will say is that Tottenham had a different attitude. Their application, their work rate, their pressing, they started higher up the field. There was a lot more to be positive about.

“Unlike at the weekend Frank can put his finger on things that went wrong rather than scratching his head and thinking he didn’t recognise his team.”

The scenery now shifts to the vital home game against Fulham – where Frank must again convince his detractors he has foundations to build on.