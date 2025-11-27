McLaren had ‘porpoising concern’ during Las Vegas GP

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 27 – McLaren say the problem that caused the disqualification of both their cars from the Las Vegas Grand Prix was a concern from the beginning of the race.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified from second and fourth place respectively after the race when it was found that their cars’ skid blocks had worn out too much.

Team principal Andrea Stella said McLaren did “not believe we took excessive risk with the ride-height” and that the team had “added a safety margin” intended to limit skid wear in qualifying and race.

He said the team noticed an aerodynamic phenomenon known as “porpoising”, where a car bounces up and down into the ground, “from the early laps of the race”.

“It was clear from the data that the level of unexpected porpoising would be a concern,” Stella said.

“We realised relatively soon that this level of porpoising was causing a high level of skid-wear energy and this is the reason why both drivers started to take remedial actions in various parts of the circuit.”

McLaren asked the drivers to employ a technique known as ‘lift and coast’ before corners in an attempt to reduce the aerodynamic load on the cars at the end of the straights, when the car is running at its lowest.

Stella said: “Unfortunately, we also saw that, because of the car operating window and the circuit characteristics, most of these actions were not effective enough in reducing porpoising.”

No further explanation as to why this was has been provided.

In current F1 cars, porpoising is caused by a disruption in the airflow under the car.

F1 cars use so-called ‘venturi’ underbodies to accelerate the airflow and create an area of low pressure that sucks the car to the ground to increase cornering performance.

If the underbody airflow is disrupted, it stops working as effectively – or ‘stalls’ – leading to the car jumping up. The airflow then starts working again, sucking the car back down until the same phenomenon is repeated. This usually happens about five times a second.

Stella said the problem was caused by “an anomaly in the behaviour of the car, rather than it being the outcome of an excessive or unreasonable chase of performance”.

The safety margin applied had been “negated by the unexpected onset of the large vertical oscillations, which caused the car to touch the ground”, he said.

Stella said the amount of excessive wear on the metal skids was “relatively minor”.

On Norris’ car, two of the skids were illegal – one at the front by 0.12mm and one at the rear by 0.07mm.

On Piastri’s car, three of the skids were worn lower than the 9mm permitted minimum thickness – two at the front by 0.04mm and 0.26mm and one at the rear by 0.1mm.

Stella said: “Unlike sporting or financial rules, there is no proportionality in the application of penalties for technical regulation infringements.

“The FIA itself has admitted that this lack of proportionality should be addressed in the future to ensure that minor and accidental technical infringements, with minimal or no performance benefits, do not lead to disproportionate consequences.”

Governing body the FIA has been approached for comment.

Stella said he did not expect the problem to recur at this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix.

Stella said: “The conditions we experienced last weekend and which led to the onset of porpoising and excess of grounding, compared to what was expected, are very specific to the operating window of the car in Vegas and the circuit characteristics.

“We have a well-established and consolidated way of setting up the car and we are confident that this will lead us to an optimal plan for the coming races, starting from the Lusail International Circuit.”

No team orders despite tense title situation

Norris leads Piastri and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by 24 points with two races to go, in Qatar and Abu Dhabi a week later.

Norris will become world champion on Sunday if he scores two more points than his rivals over the weekend regardless of where he finishes, or one more point if he wins on Sunday.

The mathematics are complicated by the fact Qatar is a sprint event with a shorter race on Saturday in which drivers can also score points.

McLaren have run their team this year on a philosophy that the drivers will be allowed to compete with each other for the championship for as long as both are mathematically capable of winning.

Stella said there was “no reason” to change this approach before Qatar.

“We have always said that as long as the maths does not say otherwise, we would leave it up to the two drivers to fight for their chance at the final victory, and that is how it will be in Qatar,” he said.

“Let’s not forget that if someone had told us at the start of the season that we would find ourselves in this situation with two races to go, we would have signed up for it.

“Now we are going to fight for the double world championship with confidence and awareness of our strength.”