Mbappe Scores All Four Goals As Real Madrid Beat Olympiacos In Thriller

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 27 – Kylian Mbappe scored four goals as Real Madrid edged out Olympiacos in a Champions League thriller.

The Greek hosts took an early surprise lead through Francisco Chiquinho’s 20-yard strike.

But Mbappe stepped up for the visitors and struck three times in the space of seven minutes – the second quickest Champions League hat-trick ever.

The Frenchman first ran on to Vinicius Jr’s wonderful pass behind the defence to finish calmly – and then headed in Arda Guler’s cross.

Mbappe looked unstoppable as he then beat the offside trap to net his hat-trick from Eduardo Camavinga’s pass.

He then found Vinicius, who found the net, but his effort was ruled out for an offside against the French forward.

Aurelien Tchouameni hit the bar as Real – without five defenders and their first-choice goalkeeper through injury and illness – continued to dominate.

But a bullet header from substitute Mehdi Taremi got Olympiacos back into the game.

Mbappe bagged his fourth with a close-range poked effort from Vinicius’ pass.

But Ayoub el Kaabi’s header again gave Olympiacos late hope.

It ended a three-game winless run for Real in all competitions and marked their first competitive win in Athens in their 10th visit.

They are fifth in the standings, three points off leaders Arsenal, while their Greek hosts are 33rd on two points.

Analysis: Mbappe continues red-hot scoring season

Mbappe is the top scorer in the Champions League this season with nine goals in five games.

That makes this his top scoring Champions League season to date.

In all competitions he has bagged 22 goals in 18 matches for Madrid – and yet this ended a three-game goal ‘drought’ in club games.

“I feel good, I’m very happy,” said the in-form Mbappe.

“Scoring goals is always a pleasure for me. My team-mates give me lots of great passes. “

The 26-year-old was electric and clinical in the Greek capital – using his pace to run behind the home defence on to passes for two of his goals.

He would have had an assist too for Vinicius without an intervention from the video assistant referee (VAR).

His four goals came from just six shots – and it is just as well he scored them all, because his team’s makeshift defence were vulnerable and leaked goals at the other end.

There were several impressive statistics in Mbappe’s performance, which was the fourth time in his career he has scored four goals or more in a game.

-He was only the third player to score a hat-trick within 29 minutes of a Champions League game.

-He was the second player to score a Champions League hat-trick in the space of seven minutes.

-He has now scored more hat-tricks away from home than any other player in European Cup or Champions League history (four).

-He became the first Real Madrid player to score four goals in a European away match

What’s next for these teams?

Real Madrid’s next Champions League game is at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, 10 December (20:00 GMT), while Olympiacos visit Kairat Almaty on Tuesday, 9 December (15:30 GMT).