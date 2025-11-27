‘I’m Past Being Angry’ – Liverpool In Worst Run For 71 Years

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 27 – With seven consecutive wins under their belt at the start of the campaign, Liverpool seemed in prime position to put up a robust Premier League title defence and go deep in the Champions League.

Now, they are in the midst of their worst run in 71 years after suffering a humiliating 4-1 defeat by PSV at Anfield.

Nine defeats in 12 matches for the first time since the 1953-54 season, three consecutive losses in all competitions by a margin of three goals for the first time since December 1953 – and seven goals conceded in the space of five days at their normally fortress-like Merseyside home.

“I don’t have the answers, honestly, I don’t. It’s just unacceptable,” Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones told RTE.

“I’m past being angry inside. I’m at the point now where I just don’t have the words.”

The stats make for grim reading for Liverpool fans, who were in dreamland after Arne Slot guided them to the Premier League title in his first season, but are now questioning whether he is still the right man for the job.

The Dutch manager is under increasing pressure as he tries to find a solution to what has fast become a serious problem.

“At the moment things are not clicking and it all feels very difficult,” former Liverpool full-back Stephen Warnock told BBC Sport.

“The defeats are just adding up at the moment, and compounding things so they get worse and worse.

“Is it down to over-confidence? I actually don’t know why, and it is very strange. But there is an apparent lack of fight, which is very hard to see.”

Slot’s future in doubt without ‘answers and stability’

Liverpool’s stellar start was followed by a run of six defeats in seven matches that sparked concern and talk of a crisis.

Things started to look up earlier in November, with victories over Aston Villa and Real Madrid lifting morale and offering hope of a return to form.

But they ultimately proved not to provide a permanent change in their fortunes, but a momentary respite.

A 3-0 defeat by Manchester City just before the international break was tough, but can happen against Pep Guardiola’s side.

But a setback by the same scoreline to Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest left them 12th in the Premier League and now followed by this embarrassing loss against PSV – only their second at Anfield in their past 26 pre-knockout stage games in this competition.

It has left Slot with a massive task on his hands to return his side to the top half of the Premier League and remain in the hunt for a top-eight place in the Champions League league phase, having slipped down to 13th.

“I don’t think there should be a knee-jerk reaction, I think this is a very tough moment at Liverpool for one reason or another, but the one thing I’d say is that things weren’t right at the start of the season either, when they were winning,” added Warnock.

Sacking managers at the first sign of trouble is not a tactic Liverpool have frequently deployed. Let’s not forget too that last year Slot oversaw the best ever start – eight wins in his first 10 top-flight games – by a Reds boss, having just replaced Jurgen Klopp.

But his summer signings have not worked, putting him under pressure.

Record transfer Alexander Isak is still yet to get off the mark, German playmaker Florian Wirtz is currently injured and left-back Milos Kerkez continues to struggle.

Yet on Wednesday, Slot made just two substitutions as his side trailed. One was Isak for fellow new signing Hugo Ekitike, who looked to have picked up an injury, while the other was Italy forward Federico Chiesa for Ibrahima Konate during another tough evening for the French defender.

“This run is a shock for everyone,” admitted Slot.

“For the players, for me. I don’t easily shock and it’s very unexpected. We can all do better individually, but that goes for everyone including myself.”

The brightest spark has perhaps been Dominik Szoboszlai.

Reinstated in his role in central midfield against PSV, he provided not only a goal, but energy and an attacking threat, while going some way to proving there are significantly better uses for him than as a stand-in right-back.

“With each defeat it gets closer to being a crisis,” former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard told TNT Sports. “I don’t think Liverpool are at that [yet] – crisis is too strong.

“There are no excuses for a performance like that at this football club

“You cannot deny the team is struggling massively, they are on a terrible run, their confidence is at an all-time low, they are wide open.

“Unless the manager can find answers and stability in his team, then this situation is going to continue.”

PSV, though, was never going to be an easy fixture for Slot to try to get his players back on track.

The former Feyenoord boss has only won one of his past eight games against the Eredivisie outfit in all competitions (D3 L4), and against no side has he suffered more defeats in his managerial career.

Slot says he is not worrying about his future at the club and is instead focused on turning things around.

“I need to do better, that’s what I’m trying to do every single day to improve the team and that is where my main focus is,” added the 47-year-old.

The ‘bigger picture’ and what’s next?

Liverpool had been going well in the Champions League, with three wins from four matches.

This defeat leaves them a point off the top eight, but with tough matches against Inter Milan and away to Marseille to come.

First up, though, is a trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Warnock said: “Every single Liverpool player at the moment needs to go back to basics, because every single player is having a tough time at the moment and needs to improve.

“Morale needs lifting but it is very difficult to lift it. There are no easy games for them.”

While Liverpool’s results were impressive at the start, problems were evident with new signings struggling to settle and players who stood out last season failing to offer the same quality and contribution.

The impact of Portugal forward Diogo Jota’s passing in July cannot be ignored.

“I think there’s a bigger picture with everything that has gone on around the club,” added Warnock.

“There’s a massive difference from last year in what is going on. However, it is a results-driven industry and at the moment Liverpool are losing games very heavily and the signs aren’t that they are changing – there aren’t improvements.

“But, what do you put that down to? Is it down to the manager? Is it down to what has happened with Jota? I think this is a very difficult situation for the club to try to look at, because of everything that surrounds it.”

Those who support the club are of course desperate for a solution, but questions remain around what it will be – and how quickly it can be found before it becomes a season to forget